News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
4 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
5 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
8 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man Bromley in five-goal extra time thriller to book Wembley final against Notts County

The day has finally arrived!

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 18:39 BST
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.

Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.

The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
19:07 BST

More reaction

Over on the DT website.

Don’t miss it!

19:06 BST

Wembley!

Chesterfield will play Notts County in the play-off final next Saturday at Wembley.

18:33 BST

CHESTERFIELD ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!!

IT’S ALL OVER!!!

18:28 BST

One minute added

3-2.

18:28 BST

Two minutes remaining: 3-2

Gulp.

18:19 BST

10 to go

3-2 in extra-time. This game has been crazy.

18:14 BST

Colclough

Is massively struggling but he is going to give it a go.

18:12 BST

Half-time in extra time

3-2.

18:08 BST

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2

MANDEVILLE!!!

Wow wow wow. It’s 3-2 in extra-time. Liam Mandeville, Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, steps up when his team need him most. Great footwork and sublime finish.

18:00 BST

Spireites sub in extra-time

Maguire replaces Clements.

Teams are allowed one more sub during extra-tie, in case you were wondering.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:BromleyChesterfieldWembleyNotts CountyTechnique StadiumBoreham Wood