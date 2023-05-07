Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man Bromley in five-goal extra time thriller to book Wembley final against Notts County
The day has finally arrived!
Chesterfield host Bromley this afternoon (3.30pm) in a one-legged play-off semi-final in front of a sold-out Technique Stadium.
The winner of this one will go to Wembley on Saturday, May 13 for the final and play either Notts County or Boreham Wood.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Wembley!
Chesterfield will play Notts County in the play-off final next Saturday at Wembley.
CHESTERFIELD ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!!
IT’S ALL OVER!!!
One minute added
3-2.
Two minutes remaining: 3-2
Gulp.
10 to go
3-2 in extra-time. This game has been crazy.
Colclough
Is massively struggling but he is going to give it a go.
Half-time in extra time
3-2.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2
MANDEVILLE!!!
Wow wow wow. It’s 3-2 in extra-time. Liam Mandeville, Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, steps up when his team need him most. Great footwork and sublime finish.
Spireites sub in extra-time
Maguire replaces Clements.
Teams are allowed one more sub during extra-tie, in case you were wondering.