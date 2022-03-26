Recap: Chesterfield and Notts County share points in entertaining National League draw
A depleted Chesterfield side head to Notts County in a crunch clash in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites, who were defeated 1-0 at Altrincham in midweek, are second in the table, six points ahead of today’s opponents.
Notts go into this one having secured impressive back-to-back wins against Dagenham and Redbridge and Boreham Wood.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Saturday, 26 March, 2022
- FT: Notts County 1 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Alex Whittle gives Town lead on 13 minutes; Kyle Wootton equalises with penalty before half-time
- Three changes for Chesterfield: IN: Miller, Weston, Whelan; OUT: Kellermann, Rowley, Quigley
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Williams, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd; Notts 6th
Full-time
FT: Notts County 1 v 1 Chesterfield
Scoreline about right. Good response from the midweek defeat. Solid point.
Four minutes added
1-1.
Barges over a Notts player in frustration. He’s already on a yellow. Goes unpunished. Phew.
89 played, 1-1.
Quigley and Rawlinson go into the book after a tussle.
10 to go
This game is very entertaining and is finely poised.
Attendance
10,334 (2,719 Spireites fans).
This is non-league.
Great turnout.
Wootton misses a sitter!
His free header from a couple of yards out clips the crossbar and goes over. Big let off for Town.
Big chance!
Khan drills a low cross in from the right and it somehow reaches Asante, who was not expecting it at all, at the far post. It just took him by surprise and the ball bounced off him into Slocombe’s arms.
Second Spireites sub - 69 minutes
Quigley replaces Mandeville, who has hardly been involved today.
Great counter
By Town. Weston interception, bursting run by Khan, Miller’s cross goes behind.
O’Brien replaces Arter for Notts.
66 played, 1-1.