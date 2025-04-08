Live

Recap: Chesterfield and Gillingham share points

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 21:39 BST
Chesterfield take on Gillingham tonight in a must-win game if they are to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:38 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Gillingham

Grigg's equaliser cancelled out Nevitt's opener. Colclough nearly won it with a thunderous volley. The Spireites cut the gap to the play-offs to six points with five games remaining but they couldn't get the win they really needed.

21:33 BST

Four added minutes

1-1.

21:29 BST

Sub - 86

Colclough volleys narrowly over from Banks’ cross. Colclough has done well since he came on.

Pepple is on for Grigg for the last few minutes.

21:22 BST

Sub - 80

Banks on for Madden.

21:21 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

GRIGG!!!

Great goal. 1-1. Fleck to Colclough to Grigg, who swept home first time in the box with his left foot.

21:15 BST

Attendance

7,810 (340 Gillingham fans)

21:12 BST

Subs - 68

Grimes, Dobra and Colclough are on for McFadzean, Duffy and Metcalfe.

21:03 BST

Chance for Gills

Gbode got the wrong side of Palmer, who put a hand on the attacker’s shoulder to slow him down, if he had gone down Palmer could have been in trouble. But he didn’t and he fired narrowly wide.

20:59 BST

Palmer

Gets McFadzean out of jail after an error.

20:57 BST

Phew

Boot comes flapping at a cross, Rowe collected, tried to shoot, but Mandeville pinched it off him.

20:52 BST

Booking

For the Gills’ Gale. More sarcastic cheers.

20:51 BST

Chance for Gills

Gills counter, the lively Rowe advances forward, he takes aim from the edge of the area, it’s a clean strike but Boot is behind it.

20:49 BSTUpdated 20:50 BST

46

Sarcastic cheers as the referee awards Town a free-kick for a foul by Nevitt on Mandeville.

20:47 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield have got 45 minutes to save their season.

20:33 BST

Frustrating

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham

Spireites with it all to do. Soft goal conceded. Duffy went close after 30 seconds but not much else. Referee Martin Woods frustrating the home faithful with his decision-making. Cook booked.

20:32 BST

Half chance

Olakigbe hangs up a cross, Duffy heads it back across goal, Grigg was lurking but the Gills clear.

20:30 BST

Three minutes added

0-1.

20:28 BST

Predictable

Gills’ keeper Morris drop the floor, referee Woods falls for it, the physio is called on, and all the away players rush over for a tactical chat with Ainsworth. And of course Morris is absolutely fine. This has got to be stamped out of football.

