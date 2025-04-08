Recap: Chesterfield and Gillingham share points
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: 1-1
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Gillingham
Grigg's equaliser cancelled out Nevitt's opener. Colclough nearly won it with a thunderous volley. The Spireites cut the gap to the play-offs to six points with five games remaining but they couldn't get the win they really needed.
Four added minutes
1-1.
Sub - 86
Colclough volleys narrowly over from Banks’ cross. Colclough has done well since he came on.
Pepple is on for Grigg for the last few minutes.
Sub - 80
Banks on for Madden.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
GRIGG!!!
Great goal. 1-1. Fleck to Colclough to Grigg, who swept home first time in the box with his left foot.
Attendance
7,810 (340 Gillingham fans)
Subs - 68
Grimes, Dobra and Colclough are on for McFadzean, Duffy and Metcalfe.
Chance for Gills
Gbode got the wrong side of Palmer, who put a hand on the attacker’s shoulder to slow him down, if he had gone down Palmer could have been in trouble. But he didn’t and he fired narrowly wide.
Palmer
Gets McFadzean out of jail after an error.
Phew
Boot comes flapping at a cross, Rowe collected, tried to shoot, but Mandeville pinched it off him.
Booking
For the Gills’ Gale. More sarcastic cheers.
Chance for Gills
Gills counter, the lively Rowe advances forward, he takes aim from the edge of the area, it’s a clean strike but Boot is behind it.
Sarcastic cheers as the referee awards Town a free-kick for a foul by Nevitt on Mandeville.
Back underway
Chesterfield have got 45 minutes to save their season.
Frustrating
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham
Spireites with it all to do. Soft goal conceded. Duffy went close after 30 seconds but not much else. Referee Martin Woods frustrating the home faithful with his decision-making. Cook booked.
Half chance
Olakigbe hangs up a cross, Duffy heads it back across goal, Grigg was lurking but the Gills clear.
Three minutes added
0-1.
Predictable
Gills’ keeper Morris drop the floor, referee Woods falls for it, the physio is called on, and all the away players rush over for a tactical chat with Ainsworth. And of course Morris is absolutely fine. This has got to be stamped out of football.
