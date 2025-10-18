Live

Recap: Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town share points in League Two

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town - live updates.
Chesterfield could climb into the top three in League Two with a win against Fleetwood Town today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:53 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town

Both sides had chances to win it in the second-half. The Spireites come from behind to earn a point and remain unbeaten at home.

16:48 BST

Four minutes added

1-1.

16:47 BST

85 mins

Duffy puts in a couple of dangerous crosses and then Darcy shoots on target.

16:40 BST

Spireites subs - 83 mins

Duffy and Dickson are on for Dobra and Bonis.

16:37 BST

75-80 mins

Brilliant goalkeeping from Hemming, who stops Davies from rounding him and tapping into an empty net after he was deemed to have beaten the offside trap.

16:31 BST

70-75 mins

The game is a bit scrappy, not much flow to it. Chesterfield aren’t in much danger but the chances aren’t flowing either. Fleetwood are defending well and playing on the counter.

16:25 BST

Attendance

7,641 (202 Fleetwood Town fans)

16:20 BST

Spireites sub - 63 mins

Darcy is on for Berry, who has been very good today.

16:16 BST

55-60 mins

Dobra was inches away from getting his head on a dinked ball into the box from a Berry cross. Blues starting to probe again.

16:12 BST

50-55 mins

Fleetwood are having a spell of possession in this half. They are keeping the ball much better so far.

16:09 BST

46-50 mins

Quiet start to the second-half, 1-1.

16:02 BSTUpdated 16:03 BST

Back underway!

Off we go!

Donacien has replaced Tanton at half-time. We will ask why after the game.

15:46 BST

HT: 1-1

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town

Markanday's equaliser cancelled out an opener from Davies. The Spireites looked shaky early on from set-pieces but they have been in control for most of the half after that.

15:44 BST

40-45 mins

Chesterfield are in control as we head towards half-time.

Markanday forces a parry from Lynch after an excellent pass from McFadzean.

15:39 BST

35-40 mins

Tanton is booked for a trip on Bonds, who was about to escape him on the counter after a heavy touch from the Blues full-back.

15:34 BST

30-35 mins

Chesterfield have a claim for penalty for handball turned down after Berry’s powerful shot was blocked by Neal. Dobra, Bonis and Dunkley all tried to follow in and force the loose ball home but Lynch dived on it.

Great play by Markanday, who twists and turns on the far side and beats his man. He then lays the ball across the six-yard box, Dobra tried to apply the finish, but Fleetwood managed to get it away. That was the Markanday we remember from last season.

15:26 BST

GOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

MARKANDAY!!!

Equaliser, 1-1. Patient play down the left, Berry to Dobra to Stirk, who crossed low for the arriving Markanday to slam home. Lovely goal.

15:24 BST

20-25 mins

Berry clips a ball into the box, Bonis glances a header on target, but keeper Lynch was equal to it. The home fans appreciated the creativity as they applaud the effort.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldFleetwood TownLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice