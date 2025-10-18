Recap: Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town share points in League Two
Four minutes added
1-1.
85 mins
Duffy puts in a couple of dangerous crosses and then Darcy shoots on target.
Spireites subs - 83 mins
Duffy and Dickson are on for Dobra and Bonis.
75-80 mins
Brilliant goalkeeping from Hemming, who stops Davies from rounding him and tapping into an empty net after he was deemed to have beaten the offside trap.
70-75 mins
The game is a bit scrappy, not much flow to it. Chesterfield aren’t in much danger but the chances aren’t flowing either. Fleetwood are defending well and playing on the counter.
Attendance
7,641 (202 Fleetwood Town fans)
Spireites sub - 63 mins
Darcy is on for Berry, who has been very good today.
55-60 mins
Dobra was inches away from getting his head on a dinked ball into the box from a Berry cross. Blues starting to probe again.
50-55 mins
Fleetwood are having a spell of possession in this half. They are keeping the ball much better so far.
46-50 mins
Quiet start to the second-half, 1-1.
Back underway!
Off we go!
Donacien has replaced Tanton at half-time. We will ask why after the game.
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town
Markanday's equaliser cancelled out an opener from Davies. The Spireites looked shaky early on from set-pieces but they have been in control for most of the half after that.
40-45 mins
Chesterfield are in control as we head towards half-time.
Markanday forces a parry from Lynch after an excellent pass from McFadzean.
35-40 mins
Tanton is booked for a trip on Bonds, who was about to escape him on the counter after a heavy touch from the Blues full-back.
30-35 mins
Chesterfield have a claim for penalty for handball turned down after Berry’s powerful shot was blocked by Neal. Dobra, Bonis and Dunkley all tried to follow in and force the loose ball home but Lynch dived on it.
Great play by Markanday, who twists and turns on the far side and beats his man. He then lays the ball across the six-yard box, Dobra tried to apply the finish, but Fleetwood managed to get it away. That was the Markanday we remember from last season.
GOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
MARKANDAY!!!
Equaliser, 1-1. Patient play down the left, Berry to Dobra to Stirk, who crossed low for the arriving Markanday to slam home. Lovely goal.
20-25 mins
Berry clips a ball into the box, Bonis glances a header on target, but keeper Lynch was equal to it. The home fans appreciated the creativity as they applaud the effort.