Chesterfield have a claim for penalty for handball turned down after Berry’s powerful shot was blocked by Neal. Dobra, Bonis and Dunkley all tried to follow in and force the loose ball home but Lynch dived on it.

Great play by Markanday, who twists and turns on the far side and beats his man. He then lays the ball across the six-yard box, Dobra tried to apply the finish, but Fleetwood managed to get it away. That was the Markanday we remember from last season.