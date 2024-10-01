Recap: Chesterfield and Bromley share points in entertaining League Two draw
FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: 2-2
FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield
Probably a fair result. A good point at a place the Spireites don't tend to do well at.
Three minutes added
2-2.
Booking
For Metcalfe.
Spireites sub - 85
Oldaker off, Banks on.
Chance for Bromley
But Reynolds hooks a shot over the bar. It came from another corner.
Berry again
He shoots inside the area but Smith was equal to it again.
The subs have allowed Chesterfield to gain some control as we go into the last 10 minutes.
Berry shoots on target
But it’s straight at Smith in the Bromley net.
Spireites have eased the pressure now and quietened the home crowd.
Chesterfield
Have their first real spell of territory this half, winning two corners.
Another sub - 67
Grigg off, Madden on.
Triple Town sub - 60
Dobra on for Colclough, Berry replaces Daley-Campbell and Jacobs comes off for Metcalfe.
Mandeville has moved to right-back again.
Good save from Boot
To block from Imray, who burst at speed into the box, before prodding towards goal.
Moments later, another attack sees Cheek blast over from the edge of the box.
Bromley on top at the moment.
Goal for Bromley: 2-2
Cheek taps in from virtually on the line after Charles hit the post with a header from a free-kick.
2-2, game on!
Daley-Campbell
Lashes well wide at the back post after Jacobs’ cross from the left reached him.
Back underway!
Here we go!
In front at the break
HT: Bromley 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites fell behind early on but a double from Grigg has them in front at the break.
GOAL!!! 1-2
GRIGG AGAIN!!!
Grigg pounces on a mistake from former Spireite Grant Smith and he passes the ball into an empty net to put Chesterfield 2-1 up. Good pressing from Grigg to force the error.
Bromley
Have had the better of the territory in the last five minutes. Chesterfield could do with putting some passes together.
Dangerous Bromley attack
Imray bombs on down the right after exchanging passes with Cheek. Imray then flashes a cross across goal but it evades everyone.
