Recap: Chesterfield and Bromley share points in entertaining League Two draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 21:37 BST
Chesterfield travel to fellow League Two newcomers Bromley tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:36 BST

FT: 2-2

FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield

Probably a fair result. A good point at a place the Spireites don't tend to do well at.

21:32 BST

Three minutes added

2-2.

21:31 BST

Booking

For Metcalfe.

21:29 BST

Spireites sub - 85

Oldaker off, Banks on.

21:27 BST

Chance for Bromley

But Reynolds hooks a shot over the bar. It came from another corner.

21:25 BST

Berry again

He shoots inside the area but Smith was equal to it again.

The subs have allowed Chesterfield to gain some control as we go into the last 10 minutes.

21:21 BST

Berry shoots on target

But it’s straight at Smith in the Bromley net.

Spireites have eased the pressure now and quietened the home crowd.

21:15 BST

Chesterfield

Have their first real spell of territory this half, winning two corners.

21:10 BST

Another sub - 67

Grigg off, Madden on.

21:06 BST

Triple Town sub - 60

Dobra on for Colclough, Berry replaces Daley-Campbell and Jacobs comes off for Metcalfe.

Mandeville has moved to right-back again.

21:01 BST

Good save from Boot

To block from Imray, who burst at speed into the box, before prodding towards goal.

Moments later, another attack sees Cheek blast over from the edge of the box.

Bromley on top at the moment.

20:53 BST

Goal for Bromley: 2-2

Cheek taps in from virtually on the line after Charles hit the post with a header from a free-kick.

2-2, game on!

20:51 BST

Daley-Campbell

Lashes well wide at the back post after Jacobs’ cross from the left reached him.

20:47 BST

Back underway!

Here we go!

20:33 BST

In front at the break

HT: Bromley 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Spireites fell behind early on but a double from Grigg has them in front at the break.

20:25 BST

GOAL!!! 1-2

GRIGG AGAIN!!!

Grigg pounces on a mistake from former Spireite Grant Smith and he passes the ball into an empty net to put Chesterfield 2-1 up. Good pressing from Grigg to force the error.

20:21 BST

Bromley

Have had the better of the territory in the last five minutes. Chesterfield could do with putting some passes together.

20:18 BST

Dangerous Bromley attack

Imray bombs on down the right after exchanging passes with Cheek. Imray then flashes a cross across goal but it evades everyone.

