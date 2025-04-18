Live

Recap: Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon share points in tight League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield - live updates.AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield - live updates.
AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield will be hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive when they travel to fifth-placed AFC Wimbledon today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:53 BST

It ends goalless...

FT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Only time will tell whether this is a good point or a missed opportunity given the other results. Draw a fair outcome though. Neither side created anything clear in the second-half.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:49 BST

Four minutes added

0-0.

16:45 BST

Attendance

8,506 (908 Town fans).

16:41 BST

Decent save from Boot

Saves an ambitious attempt from Foyo. It needed tipping over and he did so.

16:39 BST

Sub - 81

Grigg on for Olakigbe.

16:38 BSTUpdated 16:38 BST

Cook booked

For going mad at referee Carl Brook.

16:35 BST

15 to go...

Still 0-0. No clear chance for either side this half. Still a very watchable game though. A lot on the line.

If Chesterfield could find a winner it would do wonders for their top seven hopes...

16:28 BST

Top defending

From Lewis to hunt down Madden who away down the right. Top defending to get back and take the ball off him.

16:24 BST

Great defending

From Olakigbe of all people, to pinch the ball back from sub Foyo who was in a dangerous position.

Gordon’s heavy touch caused it.

16:20 BST

Subs - 60

Colclough and Gordon replace Pepple and Araujo.

Madden is now up front with Colclough and Olakigbe either side of him.

16:14 BST

55

Boot gets away with a bad pass out as Palmer comes to his rescue with a sliding tackle.

0-0 on 55.

16:08 BST

Threatening

Naylor was ready to head in Madden’s beautiful cross from the right but it was headed away. Great ball.

16:05 BST

Danger

Maycock lashes over after a long throw dropped to him in the box.

16:03 BST

Back underway

Wimbledon have brought on Hutchinson for Johnson, who had been booked and had a further warning.

15:49 BST

Level at the break

HT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Good half. Been in control apart from the first few minutes. Pepple brought a smart save from Goodman and Mandeville should have headed them in front. Banks off injured, Madden on. Nice save from Boot before the break.

15:47 BST

Booking

For Kelly for a late challenge on Metcalfe.

15:45 BST

Good save from Boot

The away stopper reacts well to keep out Bugiel’s header in the box.

Three minutes added.

15:43 BST

Spireites sub - 43

Banks eventually does come off and he is replaced by Madden.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice