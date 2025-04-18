Recap: Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon share points in tight League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
It ends goalless...
FT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Only time will tell whether this is a good point or a missed opportunity given the other results. Draw a fair outcome though. Neither side created anything clear in the second-half.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Four minutes added
0-0.
Attendance
8,506 (908 Town fans).
Decent save from Boot
Saves an ambitious attempt from Foyo. It needed tipping over and he did so.
Sub - 81
Grigg on for Olakigbe.
Cook booked
For going mad at referee Carl Brook.
15 to go...
Still 0-0. No clear chance for either side this half. Still a very watchable game though. A lot on the line.
If Chesterfield could find a winner it would do wonders for their top seven hopes...
Top defending
From Lewis to hunt down Madden who away down the right. Top defending to get back and take the ball off him.
Great defending
From Olakigbe of all people, to pinch the ball back from sub Foyo who was in a dangerous position.
Gordon’s heavy touch caused it.
Subs - 60
Colclough and Gordon replace Pepple and Araujo.
Madden is now up front with Colclough and Olakigbe either side of him.
Boot gets away with a bad pass out as Palmer comes to his rescue with a sliding tackle.
0-0 on 55.
Threatening
Naylor was ready to head in Madden’s beautiful cross from the right but it was headed away. Great ball.
Danger
Maycock lashes over after a long throw dropped to him in the box.
Back underway
Wimbledon have brought on Hutchinson for Johnson, who had been booked and had a further warning.
Level at the break
HT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Good half. Been in control apart from the first few minutes. Pepple brought a smart save from Goodman and Mandeville should have headed them in front. Banks off injured, Madden on. Nice save from Boot before the break.
Booking
For Kelly for a late challenge on Metcalfe.
Good save from Boot
The away stopper reacts well to keep out Bugiel’s header in the box.
Three minutes added.
Spireites sub - 43
Banks eventually does come off and he is replaced by Madden.
