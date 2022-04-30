Recap: Chesterfied's play-off hopes take a blow after conceding four at Bromley

The Spireites are currently sixth in the National League, seven points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth with four games remaining.
This is the first of a bank holiday double bonanza, with Stockport to visit the Technique on Monday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 17:53
- FT: Bromley 4 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Hosts score three times in 30 minutes; Maguire heads one back and Denton grabs a second
- Spireites 6th; Bromley 11th
- Two changes for Town as Jak McCourt and Tom Denton replace Manny Oyeleke and Akwasi Asante.
- Loach; Williams, Maguire, Grimes (c); King, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Khan; Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson.
REACTION
'It breaks my heart' - Paul Cook 'worried' after 'frightening' defeat to Bromley
Chesterfield played in a manner which suggested their season was already ‘over’, said a ‘worried’ Paul Cook after the Spireites’ play-off hopes took a blow as they lost 4-2 at Bromley.
It’s all over
FT: Bromley 4 v 2 Chesterfield
The damage was done in the first 30 minutes. Woeful defending. The Spireites are under a lot of pressure now to cling onto a play-off place. Need a win from somewhere, but playing like that, it’s hard to see where it’s coming from.
Reaction coming up.
Four minutes added
4-2.
Brilliant save
By Loach to keep out Coulson’s free-kick from the edge of the box. It was heading for the bottom corner.
Final Spireites sub - 75 minutes
Whittle is forced off injured, Miller replaces him.
Brings a save from Balcombe at his near post after racing onto a through ball. Good start for the sub.
Double change for Town - 70 minutes
McCourt and Khan come off, Whelan and Tyson are on.
Should be five
Partington misses a free header from a corner. Has to score that. Town’s marking, or lack of, has been woeful today.
For Denton.