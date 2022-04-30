Recap: Chesterfied's play-off hopes take a blow after conceding four at Bromley

Chesterfield could secure a play-off place if they win at Bromley today and other results go their way.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:56 pm
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are currently sixth in the National League, seven points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth with four games remaining.

This is the first of a bank holiday double bonanza, with Stockport to visit the Technique on Monday.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 17:53

  • FT: Bromley 4 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Hosts score three times in 30 minutes; Maguire heads one back and Denton grabs a second
  • Spireites 6th; Bromley 11th
  • Two changes for Town as Jak McCourt and Tom Denton replace Manny Oyeleke and Akwasi Asante.
  • Loach; Williams, Maguire, Grimes (c); King, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Khan; Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson.
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 17:53

REACTION

'It breaks my heart' - Paul Cook 'worried' after 'frightening' defeat to Bromley

Chesterfield played in a manner which suggested their season was already ‘over’, said a ‘worried’ Paul Cook after the Spireites’ play-off hopes took a blow as they lost 4-2 at Bromley.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:56

It’s all over

FT: Bromley 4 v 2 Chesterfield

The damage was done in the first 30 minutes. Woeful defending. The Spireites are under a lot of pressure now to cling onto a play-off place. Need a win from somewhere, but playing like that, it’s hard to see where it’s coming from.

Reaction coming up.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:51

Four minutes added

4-2.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:42

Brilliant save

By Loach to keep out Coulson’s free-kick from the edge of the box. It was heading for the bottom corner.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:36

Final Spireites sub - 75 minutes

Whittle is forced off injured, Miller replaces him.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:32

Tyson

Brings a save from Balcombe at his near post after racing onto a through ball. Good start for the sub.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:30

Double change for Town - 70 minutes

McCourt and Khan come off, Whelan and Tyson are on.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:26

Should be five

Partington misses a free header from a corner. Has to score that. Town’s marking, or lack of, has been woeful today.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:21

Booking

For Denton.

National LeagueDagenham and RedbridgeSpireites