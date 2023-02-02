News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore shines in win against Chesterfield

Chesterfield will be aiming to return to winning ways today when they travel to Boreham Wood (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates.
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites, beaten at Barnet last weekend, are currently fourth in the National League, while the hosts are seventh.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Boreham Wood v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Boreham Wood 1 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Boreham 7th; Spireites 4th
  • Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Oldaker; Mandeville, Colclough, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, King, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
  • Four changes for Chesterfield today
Show new updates

It’s all over: 1-0

A frustrating defeat.

The home keeper is named man of the match, which says it all.

Late chance for Palmer

At the back post but it was straight at Ashmore.

Ashmore

Has been named man of the match. He has been annoyingly good.

Final Town sub

Sheckleford off, King on.

Spireites fans

1,311 (396 Spireites fans).

Double Spireites sub - 82 minutes

Akinola and Uchegbulam replace Oldaker and Colclough.

83 gone. 1-0.

Big chance for Town

Mandeville is once again denied by Ashmore after going through one-on-one.

Quigley misses a sitter

The striker is free in the box but he scoops his close-range finish over the bar after Sheckleford found him in space with a low cross. He has to score.

Off the post!

Grimes glances a header off the post from Banks’ corner and then Ashmore collects the rebound.

Town respond

By winning two corners down the other end.

