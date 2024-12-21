Recap: Armando Dobra's volley secures win for Chesterfield against AFC Wimbledon
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon: LIVE UPDATES
FT: BIG WIN!
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon
Dobra's early goal wins it. Visitors hit the post twice in the second-half and Thompson made a stunning reaction save in stoppage time. A really hard-fought victory. Great noise at the end. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
What a save!
Stunning reaction save from Thompson to deny Stevens!
Three minutes added
1-0.
Five to go...
It remains 1-0.
Triple Town change - 78 mins
Horton, Oldaker and Hobson replace Araujo, Banks and Dobra.
Town respond
Mandeville forces Goodman into a low save, he parried into the path of Berry, but he was offside.
Dons go close again
Neufville slices a volley wide at the back post. He has his hands on his head. That was a chance, but very difficult.
Off the post twice!
Wow wow wow. The visitors hit the post twice in a matter of seconds.. It somehow remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.
Second Town sub - 65 mins
Drummond on, Grigg off.
An hour gone
A quiet opening to this half, but Berry has just got a shot off, which was comfortably saved by Goodman.
Early minutes
Scrappy stop-start opening to the second-half. 1-0.
Back underway!
Here we go for the second-half here at the SMH, with Chesterfield leading 1-0...
Attendance:
8,555 (598 AFC Wimbledon fans)
HT: Fast start pays off
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon
The Spireites probably made their best start to a home game this season and led early on. They were electric in the first 15 minutes. They managed the match quite comfortably for the rest of the half. But they have lost Colclough to injury.
Three minutes added
1-0.
Spireites sub - 35 mins
Chesterfield's rotten luck with injuries continues. Colclough is forced off. Berry on.
Stoppage in play
Colclough has gone down injured and it looks like Berry might be coming on...
Chance!
Colclough almost turns in Markanday’s low deflected cross. Banks was at the heart of the move again with an excellent pass to send Markanday on his way down the right.
