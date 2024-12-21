Live

Recap: Armando Dobra's volley secures win for Chesterfield against AFC Wimbledon

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield v AFC Wimbledon - live updates.
Chesterfield will be aiming to make it three league wins on the bounce for the first time this season when they host fellow promotion hopeful AFC Wimbledon.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon: LIVE UPDATES

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT: BIG WIN!

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon

Dobra's early goal wins it. Visitors hit the post twice in the second-half and Thompson made a stunning reaction save in stoppage time. A really hard-fought victory. Great noise at the end. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

What a save!

Stunning reaction save from Thompson to deny Stevens!

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

Three minutes added

1-0.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

Five to go...

It remains 1-0.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

Triple Town change - 78 mins

Horton, Oldaker and Hobson replace Araujo, Banks and Dobra.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

Town respond

Mandeville forces Goodman into a low save, he parried into the path of Berry, but he was offside.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

Dons go close again

Neufville slices a volley wide at the back post. He has his hands on his head. That was a chance, but very difficult.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:27 BST

Off the post twice!

Wow wow wow. The visitors hit the post twice in a matter of seconds.. It somehow remains 1-0 to Chesterfield.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

Second Town sub - 65 mins

Drummond on, Grigg off.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

An hour gone

A quiet opening to this half, but Berry has just got a shot off, which was comfortably saved by Goodman.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:11 BST

Early minutes

Scrappy stop-start opening to the second-half. 1-0.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:02 BST

Back underway!

Here we go for the second-half here at the SMH, with Chesterfield leading 1-0...

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:49 BST

Attendance:

8,555 (598 AFC Wimbledon fans)

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:48 BSTUpdated 16:02 BST

HT: Fast start pays off

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 AFC Wimbledon

The Spireites probably made their best start to a home game this season and led early on. They were electric in the first 15 minutes. They managed the match quite comfortably for the rest of the half. But they have lost Colclough to injury.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:45 BST

Three minutes added

1-0.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:35 BST

Spireites sub - 35 mins

Chesterfield's rotten luck with injuries continues. Colclough is forced off. Berry on.

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:33 BST

Stoppage in play

Colclough has gone down injured and it looks like Berry might be coming on...

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 15:30 BST

Chance!

Colclough almost turns in Markanday’s low deflected cross. Banks was at the heart of the move again with an excellent pass to send Markanday on his way down the right.

