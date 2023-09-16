News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Armando Dobra's first goal of season secures late win for Chesterfield at Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield are down in Kent today as they face Ebbsfleet United (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know so stay tuned.

Ebbsfleet United 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:05 BST

Top of the league!

FT: Ebbsfleet United 0 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites go top of the league. Fourth straight win. A first clean sheet of the season. A first goal for Dobra. Another impact from Berry. Thoroughly deserved.

More reaction comiong up on the DT website.

16:57 BST

Red card for Spireites

Michael Jacobs is sent off for his second bookable offence. He will be suspended for Halifax on Tuesday night.

16:54 BST

Seven minutes added

0-1.

16:54 BST

Third sub - 90 minutes

Dobra off, Banks on.

16:49 BSTUpdated 16:49 BST

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield finally make a deserved breakthrough after being denied by a string of good saves by Cousins. And it’s that man Berry, who after just coming on, crosses for Dobra to finish for his first goal of the season.

The Spireites go 1-0 up on 82 minutes.

Before that, Quigley replaced Grigg.

16:41 BST

First Spireites sub - 77 minutes

Colclough off, Berry on.

16:36 BST

Attendance:

2,063 (347 Spireites fans).

16:36 BST

Cousins parries Jacobs’ free-kick

He just won’t be beaten so far this afternoon.

16:29 BST

Booking

For Dobra.

16:29 BST

Chesterfield pressure

It’s all Chesterfield.

They’ve hit the post twice and Cousins has made four good saves so far.

63 gone.

