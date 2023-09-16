Recap: Armando Dobra's first goal of season secures late win for Chesterfield at Ebbsfleet United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game
Ebbsfleet United 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Top of the league!
FT: Ebbsfleet United 0 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites go top of the league. Fourth straight win. A first clean sheet of the season. A first goal for Dobra. Another impact from Berry. Thoroughly deserved.
Red card for Spireites
Michael Jacobs is sent off for his second bookable offence. He will be suspended for Halifax on Tuesday night.
Seven minutes added
0-1.
Third sub - 90 minutes
Dobra off, Banks on.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield finally make a deserved breakthrough after being denied by a string of good saves by Cousins. And it’s that man Berry, who after just coming on, crosses for Dobra to finish for his first goal of the season.
The Spireites go 1-0 up on 82 minutes.
Before that, Quigley replaced Grigg.
First Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Colclough off, Berry on.
Attendance:
2,063 (347 Spireites fans).
Cousins parries Jacobs’ free-kick
He just won’t be beaten so far this afternoon.
Booking
For Dobra.
Chesterfield pressure
It’s all Chesterfield.
They’ve hit the post twice and Cousins has made four good saves so far.
63 gone.