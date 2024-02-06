Recap: Armando Dobra scores winner as Chesterfield beat Dagenham & Redbridge to extend gap at top
FT: Dag & Red 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
22 POINTS CLEAR!
FT: Dag & Red 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Town move 22 points clear at the top of the league. Seven successive league wins. 11 away victories, one shy of equalling a club-record 12. Special team.
King curls a free-kick just over
Not far off. Two minutes to go.
Six minutes added
1-2.
Third Spireites sub - 85 mins
Hobson comes on for his debut, replacing Banks.
Nearly 2-2
Effiong drills just wide. That looked in. So close.
Second Spireites sub - 80 mins
Berry off, Mandeville on.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield retake the lead with 15 minutes remaining. 1-2. Dobra scrambles one home from close-range.
Dobra blasts well over the bar from inside the area.
Chance!
King's deep cross from the right is headed back across goal by Dobra. Grigg tried to apply the finish but a Daggers defender was first to the ball.
Attendance:
1,366 (237 Town fans).