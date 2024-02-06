News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Armando Dobra scores winner as Chesterfield beat Dagenham & Redbridge to extend gap at top

Chesterfield travel to Dagenham and Redbridge tonight for their latest National League clash (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 21:48 GMT
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Dagenham & Redbridge v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

FT: Dag & Red 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:39 GMT

22 POINTS CLEAR!

FT: Dag & Red 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Town move 22 points clear at the top of the league. Seven successive league wins. 11 away victories, one shy of equalling a club-record 12. Special team.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

21:36 GMT

King curls a free-kick just over

Not far off. Two minutes to go.

21:32 GMT

Six minutes added

1-2.

21:27 GMT

Third Spireites sub - 85 mins

Hobson comes on for his debut, replacing Banks.

21:22 GMT

Nearly 2-2

Effiong drills just wide. That looked in. So close.

21:21 GMT

Second Spireites sub - 80 mins

Berry off, Mandeville on.

21:18 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield retake the lead with 15 minutes remaining. 1-2. Dobra scrambles one home from close-range.

21:15 GMT

73

Dobra blasts well over the bar from inside the area.

21:11 GMT

Chance!

King's deep cross from the right is headed back across goal by Dobra. Grigg tried to apply the finish but a Daggers defender was first to the ball.

21:06 GMT

Attendance:

1,366 (237 Town fans).

