Recap: Andy Dallas' late winner seals amazing turnaround for Chesterfield against Eastleigh
Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).
The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
FT! What a comeback!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Eastleigh
The Spireites complete a stunning second-half comeback to climb to third. Football, bloody hell.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 3-2
DALLAS!!!
It’s 3-2!!! Dallas finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 94th minute. Incredible scenes. Absolute limbs. What a comeback!
Five minutes added
2-2.
GOOOOAAAALLL!! 2-2
COLCLOUGH AGAIN!!!
Chesterfield are level, 2-2, on 89 mins. Colclough gets across the near post again to turn in King’s low cross.
Spireites sub - 82 minutes
Maguire off, Horton on.
Huge chance for Eastleigh
Harper breaks clear one-on-one and tries to chip Fitzsimons but the keeper collects.
82 on the clock.
This game is very hectic now.
Big chance for Town
But nobody is there to tap home Dallas’ low cross/shot after Colclough slipped him in.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 1-2
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield have a goal back. 1-2. Colclough heads in Mandeville’s cross from the right.
Paul Cook
Is seemingly annoyed at a fan who is sat near/behind him. He puts his fingers to his lips and asks them to zip it. He then goes into the stand to have a word.
Spireites subs - 66 minutes
Jones and Quigley are replaced by McCallum and Dallas.