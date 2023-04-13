News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Andy Dallas' late winner seals amazing turnaround for Chesterfield against Eastleigh

Chesterfield take on play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium today (3pm).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:47 BST
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.

The Spireites could go third in the table today if they win and Woking fail to collect three points at Notts County.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
16:58 BST

FT! What a comeback!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Eastleigh

The Spireites complete a stunning second-half comeback to climb to third. Football, bloody hell.

16:57 BST

GOOOOAAALLL!!! 3-2

DALLAS!!!

It’s 3-2!!! Dallas finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 94th minute. Incredible scenes. Absolute limbs. What a comeback!

16:50 BST

Five minutes added

2-2.

16:50 BST

GOOOOAAAALLL!! 2-2

COLCLOUGH AGAIN!!!

Chesterfield are level, 2-2, on 89 mins. Colclough gets across the near post again to turn in King’s low cross.

16:42 BST

Spireites sub - 82 minutes

Maguire off, Horton on.

16:42 BST

Huge chance for Eastleigh

Harper breaks clear one-on-one and tries to chip Fitzsimons but the keeper collects.

82 on the clock.

This game is very hectic now.

16:40 BST

Big chance for Town

But nobody is there to tap home Dallas’ low cross/shot after Colclough slipped him in.

16:33 BST

GOOOOAAALLL!!! 1-2

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield have a goal back. 1-2. Colclough heads in Mandeville’s cross from the right.

16:29 BST

Paul Cook

Is seemingly annoyed at a fan who is sat near/behind him. He puts his fingers to his lips and asks them to zip it. He then goes into the stand to have a word.

16:27 BST

Spireites subs - 66 minutes

Jones and Quigley are replaced by McCallum and Dallas.

