Recap: Adam Chicksen punishes 10-man Chesterfield as Notts County return to top of National League
Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County today (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.
Today’s visitors have only lost one of 30 league games.
The reverse fixture at Meadow Lane earlier in the season finished 2-2.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
- Spireites 5th; Magpies 1st
- Spireites Xi: Three changes from the defeat to Woking. IN: Fitzsimons, Jones, Akinola OUT: Covolan, Oldaker, Colclough (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Banks, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, McCallum.
- Three changes from defeat to Woking
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County
Spireites suffer a fourth straight defeat. But that was a much-improved performance.
Town win possession high up and Dobra then crosses for Colclough but he could not reach it to slide it in. Hands on heads here at the Technique!
Just before that sub Notts had a penalty shout against Palmer but the appeals fell on deaf ears.