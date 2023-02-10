News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Adam Chicksen punishes 10-man Chesterfield as Notts County return to top of National League

Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.
The Spireites have dropped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.

Today’s visitors have only lost one of 30 league games.

The reverse fixture at Meadow Lane earlier in the season finished 2-2.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
  • Spireites 5th; Magpies 1st
  • Spireites Xi: Three changes from the defeat to Woking. IN: Fitzsimons, Jones, Akinola OUT: Covolan, Oldaker, Colclough (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Banks, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, McCallum.
  • Three changes from defeat to Woking
It’s all over

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County

Spireites suffer a fourth straight defeat. But that was a much-improved performance.

Another big chance!

Town win possession high up and Dobra then crosses for Colclough but he could not reach it to slide it in. Hands on heads here at the Technique!

SEVEN minutes added

Can Town find a late equaliser?

So close!

Colcough goes close after a dangerous run and shot down the left.

10 to go

COYB!

Double Spireites sub - 75 minutes

McCallum and Colclough replace Horton and Quigley.

Booking

For Sheckleford.

Goal for Notts County: 1-2

Chicksen turns in Nemane’s cross.

72 on the clock.

Notts pen shout

Just before that sub Notts had a penalty shout against Palmer but the appeals fell on deaf ears.

Spireites sub - 67 minutes

Jones off, Sheckleford on.

That’s a result of King’s red card.

