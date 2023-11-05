Chesterfield’s deserved win against Portsmouth in the FA Cup is ‘really special’, says coach Danny Webb.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Naylor's first-half header was enough to beat the League One leaders, who are unbeaten in 26 games in the league, in the first round of the famous competition.

The Blues will host League One Leyton Orient in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webb said: “It is really special. It almost feels like a third or fourth rounder. We have had a lot of dark years, but hopefully this year is the time we can all celebrate but there are many games to come and lots of hurdles to overcome.

Chesterfield beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup first round. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“We needed them (Portsmouth) to be a little bit off their game and we had to be on. I think both things married up today.

"I am biased but I think the best team won today. I thought we deserved the win. I am very proud.

"I think the buzz word from today was passion and I think the fans saw that today. The boys have pushed themselves to the limit today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Portsmouth will go up. Their manager is a class act, the way he spoke to us before and after the game.”

Despite the joy today, the camp are keen not to get carried away with a top-of-the-table clash at home to Barnet next weekend.

"It is hard to play it down because we are ever so excited at what has happened but believe all focus now turns to Barnet. That is a fact. That is a bigger game than today.

"The gaffer keeps everyone grounded – he has won promotions before and he wants another – there is a long way to go yet. It is important that we don’t let the cup become a distraction.