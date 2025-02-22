Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 5
Recalled to the line-up for his first start since early November. Claimed a couple of early balls into the box with some safe hands and looked calm and confident. Gave the penalty away when he took down Tshimanga after an awkward back-pass from Naylor. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Janoi Donacien 6
His first start since his debut last month and he got a good 75 minutes in the tank. Composed on the ball and sound decision-making. Linked-up smartly with Mandeville a couple of times in the first-half. Showed his winning mentality and leadership with a few verbal volleys to his team-mates. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams N/A
Stretchered off and taken to hospital after colliding with Boot. The concerning incident resulted in 11 minutes of added-time at the end of the first-half as medics treated him with great care. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Had a good tussle with the towering and physical Smith, who he mainly managed to keep quiet. Snuffed out danger twice in his own box. A couple of errors in possession but it was a difficult and bobbly pitch. Photo: Tina Jenner
