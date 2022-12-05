A ‘soft launch’ of the streaming platform will take place this Saturday, with only step one games being broadcast online.

If that is successful, a full launch will take place two weeks later for the Boxing Day fixtures.

Domestic viewers will only be able to watch matches outside of the 3pm blackout.

The National League is start streaming games this weekend.

People living abroad will be able to watch all of the games.

The National League says it will work with clubs in the North and South divisions in running pilot events in the second-half of the season.

Since the announcement, questions have been raised about the funding model of the streaming service.

It has emerged that the profits from the service will be divided up with 60 per cent going to the club that a viewer supports, while 25 per cent will be redistributed across all of the 72 National League clubs and 15 per cent will be retained by the National League for ‘reinvestment in the infrastructure of streaming, marketing and phase one of North and South clubs).

The model has caused some confusion and anger online.

One fan posted: “So a Notts County fan streaming Barnet v Boreham Wood, for instance, 60% of spend goes to Notts who bear 0% of the cost. How is that fair?”

Another wrote: “Not what I expected and not, on the face if it, particular fair on the hosting club.”

On the funding model, National League general manager, Marc Ives, told the BBC that they had sought advice from an independent panel and from the Football Supporters’ Association.

He said: “This is a competition of 72 clubs and we want to make sure all of our 72 clubs benefit from that. But, equally, we have to recognise the pull of some clubs is greater than others so we have devised a system through an independent panel...that have experience in streaming in other sports and football and we have used their experience on how the distribution model should work.”

Further questions remain such as will it be the responsibility of the host club to organise commentators and equipment and what impact it will have on attendances.

Earlier this year Wrexham's co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described the National League’s ban on clubs streaming games as ‘truly baffling.’

Announcing the new streaming service, the National League said in a statement: “A huge amount of work has been ongoing behind-the-scenes with the league now in a position to announce a soft launch of the streaming platform on Saturday, 10 December with a full launch two weeks later.

“The first phase of the launch will see streaming introduced for National division clubs only while the league works with North and South clubs running pilot events in the second half of the season to ensure logistically it can be delivered for North and South Divisions for the 2023/24 season.

“The National League would again like to reiterate its commitment to providing a quality streaming platform that benefits all 72 member clubs.

“Thanks must go to BT Sport and title sponsors Vanarama for their continued support.