Qualter heads Matlock Town into second spot in NPL Premier with win at Ashton United

Ryan Qualter was Matlock's match-winner at Ashton.

It was again a totally deserved victory for Matlock as they followed up their 1-0 win against Lancaster at the weekend with another to record successive wins for the first time this season.

Another clean sheet was welcome with Qualter in particular a tower of strength as Matlock blunted the Robins’ attack with relative ease. Really Matlock might have won by a more comfortable margin.

Ashton bossed possession initially but without threatening the Gladiators’ goal.

James Baillie slammed a free kick into a strong Matlock defensive wall before Matlock took over, former Robin and Ashton resident Mark Lees shooting a 25-yarder too high.

Jordan Barnett saw a fierce strike pushed away by goalkeeper Greg Hartley before Hartley impressed again with a good stop from a Reece Kendall header.

Kallan Murphy’s diving header from Kendall’s cross from the left flashed wide, then a first timer from Al Byrne dropped wide as the yellow shirted visitors swarmed forward but they needed to sting Ashton while they were on top.

Another chance fell Matlock’s way shortly before the half time whistle, a fine passing move ended with Barnett’s power-packed shot being excellently kept out by an overworked Hartley.

Robins gaffer Michael Clegg was clearly unhappy with what he had witnessed so far as a double substitution was made at the start of the second period as Baillie and Jordan Simpson were removed in place of Mike Phenix and Sam Sheridan.

Sheridan almost immediately received a booking for clattering and battering Murphy, Matlock’s Kendall and Callum Chippendale would follow him later.

Hartley was again in the way of Barnett’s resulting free kick, Sheridan shooting high and not so handsomely too wide seconds later.

But Matlock would exert more pressure, Wiles cutting in to fire yards wide before Byrne’s strike cannoned off a home defender to allow Byrne to deliver a pin point corner which Qualter rose majestically to head past Hartley.

Chippendale claimed a penalty when his cross appeared to strike a home hand, referee Danny Hitchell remaining unmoved, before Ioan Evans nodded another set piece wide.

Matlock began to retreat somewhat, Ben Hough firing off target from distance, before Pollard made his one serious save of the night, diving to his left to clutch a Harry Coates header in the 76th minute.

Wiles had an effort ruled out for offside with nine minutes left when Murphy was again hacked down in the build up.

Wiles could have made it safe when substitute Shaun Tuton found him with an inch perfect through ball but again Hartley was out swiftly to block at Wiles’ feet.