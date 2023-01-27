The striker was left out of the matchday squad for the win against Altrincham in midweek and that sparked rumours that he was set to leave the club. After the game, Webb said the decision was ‘tactical.’

When asked by the DT how Tshimanga took being left out, Webb said on Friday: “Yeah, fine.

“Kabs is always going to have speculation around him.

“He has scored a lot of goals this season for the starts he has made.

“He was the most talked about striker in the lower leagues before the horrific injury he suffered so there is always going to be speculation.

“Obviously the other night people are maybe going to put two and two together and get five which is completely understandable.

“He is absolutely fine. Everyone has got their own ambitions about their career, everyone wants to play at the highest level possible, everyone wants to coach and manage at the highest level possible.

“But Kabs is another one who sees how well we have been doing and he has been absolutely fine. To say that lads don’t want to kick-on and improve themselves, of course they do. But I would also say that any player who has not been involved, including Kabs, has carried themselves professionally all season.”

Chesterfield visit Barnet on Saturday and Webb kept his cards close to his chest about whether Tshimanga will be in the squad.

