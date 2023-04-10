Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

His fifth clean sheet in six games. He made a couple of decent saves in each half and then topped it off with a match-winning block to deny Effiong in the last 10 seconds. That save makes up for his mistake against York City.

Liam Mandeville headed in the winner against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture Tina Jenner.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Started in place of King and was up and down the right consistently in the first 45 minutes. An early burst and cross forced Justham to parry and that set the tone for an energetic showing. But unfortunately he had to come off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

Ash Palmer 8

A proper body-on-the-line type of performance. Made a superb block in the first-half when he threw himself at the ball. A few more strong tackles, blocks and interceptions after the break. He was a man-mountain at the back and his positioning was excellent.

Jamie Grimes 8

Just like Palmer, he too was aggressive, determined and hardly put a foot wrong. Both centre-backs impressed.

Laurence Maguire 8

Solid. Not much got past him and he stuck to his defensive duties well throughout.

Mike Jones 7

Put in a top shift. Never switched off and was relentless in his battling. Kept the ball moving nicely.

Ollie Banks 7

Grabbed the assist for the goal when he picked out Mandeville at the back post. Started brightly and had a few shots blocks during the 90. Spreaded the play well with balls out wide, some not always hitting their target, but he tried to make the pitch as big as possible. Suffered a knee injury in the first-half after a nasty-looking challenge but was able to continue.

Liam Mandeville 8

Scored the winner on 70 minutes, heading in Banks’ cross at the back stick, taking him to eight goals for the season and two in two. He played some lovely passes between the lines in the first-half and linked the play well. Moved to right-back for the last 30 minutes and his late run from deep got him the goal. Him or Palmer for my man of the match.

Darren Oldaker 7

Recalled to the side and played in the ‘10’. Not his natural position and it probably took him a bit to adjust but he got better as the game went on. Urged to get in the box more but that will come with time as he gets to grip with the role. Hit the post in injury-time.

Ryan Colclough 7

Used his pace, power and direct running to cause the Daggers some problems. Forced Justham into a low save in the first-half. Switched over to the right on the hour-mark.

Joe Quigley 8

Looked refreshed after a spell out of the team. He was aggressive and put himself about really well. He crashed a volley against the crossbar in the first-half and a burst into the box created another chance. A couple of heavy passes/touches here and there but he can be pleased with his performance.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Came on for the injured Sheckleford at half-time and slotted in at right-back. He struggled positionally and Weston got some joy against him. But Cook moved him over to the left wing on the hour-mark and he offered a good outlet. He provided an outball in the latter stages and he forced Justham into a save in injury-time.

Akwasi Asante N/A

Replaced Colclough on 82 minutes.

Andrew Dallas N/A