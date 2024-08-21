1 . Ashton Rinaldo 8

The hero of the night on his debut as the young stopper saved Jacob Wright's penalty in the shootout, diving low to his right. He had one nervy moment with his feet early on but he settled down after that. He mixed up his kicking, going long and short, and didn't get involved in anything he didn't need to. Had no chance with Wright's curling free-kick frm the edge of the box. Photo: Tina Jenner