Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ashton Rinaldo 8
The hero of the night on his debut as the young stopper saved Jacob Wright's penalty in the shootout, diving low to his right. He had one nervy moment with his feet early on but he settled down after that. He mixed up his kicking, going long and short, and didn't get involved in anything he didn't need to. Had no chance with Wright's curling free-kick frm the edge of the box. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Tyrone Williams 6
His first appearance of the season. Not as comfortable at right-back compared to centre-half but he did the basics well and grew into the game. Helped tighten things up in the second-half. Almost scored from a corner. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Jamie Grimes 6
The skipper's first start of the campaign. Marked his territory with a couple of powerful defensive headers against Man City's pups. Played at right centre-half so the left-footer didn't find it as easy to play out from the back as normal. Gave the foul away which led to Wright curling in a free-kick for City's opener. A welcome 90 minutes for him. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo 8
An encouraging showing on his first start since signing from Fulham. A cool customer on the ball and shifted across the grass at speed when required. Got a good stature about him and looks like another promising find. Had an effort cleared off the line before half-time. Photo: Tina Jenner
