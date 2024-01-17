Chesterfield beat Altrincham 2-1 to go 12 points clear at the top of the National League.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Made one decent parry from Newby in the first-half. Was sharp with the ball at his feet - had plenty of touches. Had an entertaining tear-up with Angus. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
Started a bit sluggish with a couple of stray passes. But he was involved in the opener with some neat build-up play with Jacobs. Put more crosses into the box in the second-half but they were off the mark. Went to hospital with a nasty shin injury following a tackle, according to Danny Webb. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Ash Palmer 7
Front-foot performance from the centre-back. Won his duels and his headers and kept it simple in possession. Took a whack to the chin after a collision but was able to continue. Had a header on target but it was comfortable save. Good showing. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Back from suspension after serving a three-match ban. Looked a bit rusty at times with one or two of his actions but he settled down in the second-half, including a nice pass out from the back for the winner. Photo: Catherine Ivill