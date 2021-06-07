Town fans believe Chesterfield will be challenging for promotion again next season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The reaction since Saturday’s play-off defeat has been heartwarming and many supporters are excited for the next campaign already.

Here’s what they have been saying online:

@JoshMarsh95: “Gutted of course but the last few months have been such an improvement on and off the pitch. Bring on next season!”

@benaramsdale: “Absolutely devastated but I’m so proud of this team. Couldn’t have left anymore out there. Some things just aren’t meant to be. Have no doubt that next season we’ll be a real force.”

@LondonSpireites: “Okay I’m more disappointed that I expected. I dunno how we lost that? But we did. We build. We go again. Next season this league’s ours.”

@kev4599: “Get them season tickets bought and let's get behind what is now a great club again full of honest endeavor. Next season we should be up there with the best.”

@Spireiteswrite: “The fact we even made the play-offs is an outstanding achievement! Now we need to rest and prepare for the promotion chase next season!”

@gee_gee_man: “Just have say you directors and the brilliant unknown manager that you appointed have brought this fantastic club, a club that was dying back to life. Don't be too disappointed we have had a fantastic season. This is just the beginning COYB”