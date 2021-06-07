Proud Chesterfield fans back Spireites to mount promotion charge next season
Proud Spireites fans are backing Chesterfied to mount a promotion charge next season.
The reaction since Saturday’s play-off defeat has been heartwarming and many supporters are excited for the next campaign already.
Here’s what they have been saying online:
@JoshMarsh95: “Gutted of course but the last few months have been such an improvement on and off the pitch. Bring on next season!”
@benaramsdale: “Absolutely devastated but I’m so proud of this team. Couldn’t have left anymore out there. Some things just aren’t meant to be. Have no doubt that next season we’ll be a real force.”
@LondonSpireites: “Okay I’m more disappointed that I expected. I dunno how we lost that? But we did. We build. We go again. Next season this league’s ours.”
@kev4599: “Get them season tickets bought and let's get behind what is now a great club again full of honest endeavor. Next season we should be up there with the best.”
@Spireiteswrite: “The fact we even made the play-offs is an outstanding achievement! Now we need to rest and prepare for the promotion chase next season!”
@gee_gee_man: “Just have say you directors and the brilliant unknown manager that you appointed have brought this fantastic club, a club that was dying back to life. Don't be too disappointed we have had a fantastic season. This is just the beginning COYB”
@RobCFC88: “Thank you James Rowe for bringing the passion back, the fight, pride, I didn't care about the result, I'm just so proud of where we have come. I’d never have dreamt we would be up there this season, all the players and staff wearing that badge with pride thats all we ask.”