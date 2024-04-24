Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has played a big part in Chesterfield’s return to the Football League, scoring six goals and grabbing 10 assists, in 44 appearances.

The attacking midfielder joined on a free transfer from Portsmouth last summer and he sounded confident that he would be extending his stay at Town.

Director Ashley Kirk has said that promotion has triggered extension in some contracts.

"I think I have got an option on my contract so it will be one of those things that hopefully get sorted and then we can look forward,” he told the DT. “I have really enjoyed it, it is great to work with the gaffer again, he gets my best football out of me, and I have really enjoyed playing under him. It has been a great year.”

Next season will be the Blues’ first in League Two in six years but Jacobs hopes they can follow in the footsteps of Wrexham who have won successive promotions.

He said: "I think the club has got to look forward. When you have seasons like this season you have got to build on the momentum, peep the winning mentality and the ability to improve. If we can get off to a good start then you never know.”

On playing in the National League for the first time, he added: "The standard surprised me, the actual football that teams played was quite surprising. A lot of the teams we have come up against have been good sides. When you play higher up people don’t give it the respect it deserves, it does definitely deserve a lot more respect.”

The former Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man admitted that he probably would not have considered dropping down into non-league for anybody else but Paul Cook.

"I think if it was anybody else, I wouldn’t even have thought about it,” he explained.

“I came into the club just before the start of the season and you could see where the manager wanted to get to and to do it so convincingly with five games to play is a massive achievement. Everyone associated with the club can be proud.

"We have got a great group of lads, a great set of staff and it is a great club to come to. You get that feeling that everyone is on the right wavelength and everyone wants to do well.”

Standing outside the town hall in front of thousands of fans as they celebrated their title success, Jacobs said he was keen to enjoy it and soak up the atmosphere.

“Some people never experience this in their career so when you get the opportunity to do it you have got to enjoy it,” he continued. “It is a fantastic day to be a part of.”

Although he does not think he would be cut-out to be a manager, becoming a coach has crossed his mind, especially after watching some of the sessions Gary Roberts, Paddy Byrne, Kieron Dyer and Danny Webb put on.