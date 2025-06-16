Promotion Michael Jacobs has joined Northampton Town after leaving Chesterfield.

Promotion winner Michael Jacobs has signed for Northampton Town after his release from Chesterfield.

Jacobs, who began his career at the Cobblers as a 15 year-old, has signed a 12 month deal with the League One club.

The winger played 25 times for Spireites last sesaon, including the two play-off ties against Walsall.

He played a key role in the club’s return to the EFL, playing 40 times and scoring five goals in the title-winning season.

Northampton boss Kevin Nolan said: “We can't wait for Michael to join us. We think he can be very good for us, not only in his own right but as a player who the other lads in the squad can learn from and we certainly feel they will benefit from his presence and his experience.

"He knows the club and a number of the staff know Michael well and we feel he is a good fit for us. We are looking for a balance and a blend within the squad and we are delighted to welcome Michael back to Sixfields."

Jacobs came through the Northampton Town academy and made 100 senior appearances for the club before joining Derby in June 2012.

Jacobs has been a member of four promotion-winning teams during his career, three of them from League One - twice with Wigan and once with Wolves.

"When I left (Northampton), I probably didn't want to leave but it was such a great opportunity to go and play for a big club in the Championship." he said.