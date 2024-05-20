Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laurence Maguire says winning promotion with Crawley Town is a ‘dream come true.’

The defender, who will leave Chesterfield when his contract expires this summer, has been on loan at the Reds this season.

Crawley went on a great form of late on to finish seventh before hammering MK Dons 8-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final before beating Crewe 2-0 on Wembley in the final on Sunday to win promotion to League One.

Crawley have received lots of plaudits for their attractive style of play and Maguire has played a starring role on the left of a three-man defence. The centre-back made 34 league appearances, chipping in with three goals.

Laurence Maguire. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

‘Loz’ will now have a decision to make about whether he signs for the Reds on a permanent deal or goes elsewhere.

"My dream came true,” he posted on social media alongside pictures of him lifting the trophy.

His Spireites team-mates were quick to congratulate him following the full-time whistle.

Jeff King said: “Congrats my mate. You deserve that promotion the most.”

Ollie Banks posted: “Buzzing for you Lozza!”

And Tyrone Williams wrote: “Nothing less than what you deserve, well done.”

Maguire was Chesterfield’s longest-serving player, having come through the academy, but it was confirmed earlier this month that he will be let go.

Crawley were one of the favourites to get relegated but manager Scott Lindsey said he always believed they could do something special.

He said: "I always felt we could get promoted. I back myself first and foremost as a coach.

"I always felt we could do something special – the hardest thing was convincing the people around me, including the players.