The Spireites are fourth in the table, one point behind Woking in third, with four games remaining. A third place finish would secure a place in the play-off semi-finals.

“There is only one thing on our mind as players and staff and that is to get promoted back to the Football League,” he said.

“We have got four big games left, and we want to try and finish third, and I believe that if we win all of those four games we will finish third so if we concentrate on ourselves and nobody else I am sure we can do it.”

Laurence Maguire made his 150th Chesterfield appearance against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Eleanor Hoad/Every Second Media.

Maguire has found game-time hard to come by this season but he has now played 90 minutes for nine successive games, losing once, and keeping five clean sheets.

His natural position is centre-half but he has slotted in at left-back and has helped the side become more solid.

Asked about his role in the team, he said: “I think it depends on who we are against. Today we have played against one striker so Ash (Palmer) and Grimesy can dominate the striker but if there are two up there he (Paul Cook) wants me to stay at home a bit more. Ryan (Colclough) is really good in one v one attacks so if he does go one v one I like to just back it up but not get involved. Sometimes when he gets doubled-up it is time for me to get involved and try and get crosses into the box.”

The win at Dagenham means Town have only lost one of their last nine games. Liam Mandeville headed in the winner on 70 minutes.

“It is a huge three points,” Maguire said.

“We had a blip on Friday at home to York and we knew today we had to bounce back.

“To come here and put on a performance with the ball, dominate it, create chances, keep the clean sheet, it is a massive credit to the boys.

“The gaffer was happy at half-time, we were dominating, we had a lot of chances, shots, and it just felt like we were waiting for one to go in the back of the net. We just touched on a few things at half-time and it was a great header from Mandy to win us the game.

“With Shecks getting injured he (Mandeville) played a few positions and he ended up playing right-back and he put on a great performance. That is Liam for you, he can play anywhere for you and he will put 100 per cent in.”

Next up is a home clash against Eastleigh and Maguire hopes they can improve on their record at the Technique, having only won one of the last seven.

