Promotion hero Jeff King says he has ‘memories for life’ from his time at Chesterfield.

The full-back spent three years at the Spireites and made more than 100 appearances, including helping them win the National League title in his final season.

Sadly, the 28-year-old was let go earlier this summer so his journey with the Blues comes to an end.

He told the DT: “I could only ever say great things about Chesterfield. I would like to think I am part of the Chesterfield family and it is somewhere that I can call a second home where people respect me and welcome me in as one of their own. I have always felt like I have done my best for them and they have done their best for me. In three years I have never had a problem. From day one I got made to feel at home. I made really good friends and people were always complimentary of me.

Jeff King helped Chesterfield win the National League title in his final season at the club. Picture: Tina Jenner

"I would not change anything. Even my penalty miss at Wembley, for the memories we got the following year, I would not change it. If there are any future stars who ever ask me about Chesterfield I'll be telling them to get signed on!”

King signed in summer 2021 on a free transfer from Halifax and he helped Town reach a play-off semi-final and a play-off final before signing off with a title medal.

Reflecting on his time at the club, he said: “I think it was really, really successful. If you would have said to me three years ago before I signed for the club that you are going to be involved in two play-off campaigns and if you haven’t gone up in those two then you are going to win the league then I would have snapped your hand off. Unfortunately I can’t be part of the team that is going up into League Two for whatever reason but I am glad that it all ended in good spirits. I left on really good terms with everyone and left with people seeing the best of me over the three years as well.”

The right-back got word that Chesterfield wanted to sign him at the end of the 2020/2021 season and he soon got an understanding of what the club meant to the fans and the town.

He explained: “It was a no-brainer. No matter what came up I was always going to Chesterfield. When I mentioned it to my dad he was like ‘bloody hell, they are a big club.’ As soon as I knew they were interested I knew I would be signing there. When I arrived I was like ‘wow it is a big step up.’ The expectation and the responsibility just felt a little bit different and I knew I would thrive on that and it made me realise that it is a really big club.”

Chesterfield suffered heartache when they lost to Notts County on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley a year ago, with King seeing his spot-kick somehow saved, but they used that pain as fuel to spur them on to glory 12 months later.

He explained: “Everyone who was involved in that final, you could see this year that extra bite. It was no coincidence that we were winning games in the 94th minute. That was down to the grit determination of not wanting that feeling again of missing out.”

The Wembley tears were washed away this season as the Spireites secured the club’s status back in the Football League for the first time since 2018. King, who didn’t get as many minutes as he would have liked across the campaign, started the title-clinching match against Boreham Wood which was a fitting way to finish his time in Derbyshire.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I had not had a great season personally but I had a goal from day one of signing for the club of getting Chesterfield to the Football League. Even though I didn’t have the greatest of seasons I played in that game and people will always remember it as the day we got over the line. For me to play was really important. The emotion was unbelievable, probably a feeling I have not had in football. Everything was a big blur while everyone was running on the pitch, it was really crazy. I could not have asked for a better group of lads, staff or club to do it at than Chesterfield. It was a sense of relief as well after what had happened over the previous years. They are memories for life and hopefully in 25 years or whatever when we have a get together it will be great to speak about all these things.”

Throughout his time at Chesterfield King thrilled the supporters with some stunning goals and assists, with his standout strike the one against Southend United in September 2022, when he brilliantly fired in from longe-range to seal a memorable 3-2 comeback win despite having 10-men.

He said: “That is something that I have always rated myself on - goals and assists. To play over 100 games in three seasons is a good return. For my first two seasons I was always up there with top assists and in and around the top goals. I was really happy with that.

“When I was around in Chesterfield people would talk to me about that goal against Southend. I always had a little smile when people asked about it and when I watch it back myself I think ‘wow, how have I done that?! To shoot from that far out with your weak foot, that is just Jeff King really. You will get some that go 20 yards over the bar but there is no doubt the odd one will do something special. I would say that is by far my favourite goal.”

As well as his goal contributions, he always made time for the fans and did many acts of kindness.

“I always think it is massively important if you can relate yourself to the fans,” he told the DT. “My non-negotiable from day one was regardless of whether you are playing well or not you have got to work hard.”

King, who has been doing his Uefa B coaching licence over the summer, is now a free agent but wants to make sure he makes the right choice.

He added: “I have had four offers from National League clubs and one from League Two. I am not committing to anything yet. There is no need to rush because the next one has got to be really right. I want it to tick all the boxes from what I want from a club and what they want from me. I don’t want to dive into anything but I am hoping in the next 10 to 14 days I can have something done.”