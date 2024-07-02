Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Mandeville says Chesterfield can be ‘quietly confident’ about the new season.

The Spireites are back in the Football League after six years in the National League.

Town are favourites with the bookmakers to win the League Two title despite not playing in it since 2018.

“I am really looking forward to being back in the Football League,” Mandeville said.

"I think we have got to build on the momentum and momentum is something we have at this club at the moment.

“We can be quietly confident but, at the end of the day, it is going to be difficult.

"We have got to stick together, there are going to be some tough results, we are not going to win the first 30 games and be promoted straight away.

"Last year has given me motivation – I just want to play as high as possible. And I feel like the best chance of that is getting promoted with this club and see where we go from there.”

Mandeville, who has been at the Blues since 2019, is now Chesterfield’s longest-serving player following the departure of Laurence Maguire.

The midfielder, who got eight goals and 20 assists last season, has been doing his UEFA B coaching licence this summer alongside team-mate Ollie Banks and another former Spireite in Jack McKay.

On his personal targets for the upcoming campaign, he said: "I think it has got to be a similar to the season that I had last year. The standard of the National League has gone up and it is a lot closer to League Two now so I am looking for more of the same really.”

Chesterfield will kick-off the League Two season at home to Swindon Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday, August 9.

As well as the visit of the Robins, Mandeville is looking forward to facing his old clubs Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe.