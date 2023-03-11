'Promising signs' - Chesterfield player ratings from Yeovil Town draw
The Spireites had to settle for a point after being held to a 1-1 draw against Yeovil Town.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game….
Ross Fitzsimons 7
At times he was playing as a third centre-back because he was that far out of his goal, such was Yeovil’s lack of threat. I thought he played that role really well, mopping up any through-balls, and he tried to start attacks quickly. Didn’t look at fault for the goal. Only had one other routine save to make.
Ryheem Sheckleford 6
Did okay but looked a bit leggy. Perhaps feeling the effects of regular game-time. Replaced with 20 minutes remaining.
Tyrone Williams 7
Sporting a new haircut, the centre-back dealt with most things that he needed to. Went direct in his passing at times as the hosts tried to hit McCallum early. Not massively stretched by a Yeovil side who came for a point but he did his job.
Jamie Grimes 7
Solid. One recovery header after slipping over was a heart-in-mouth moment but a great piece of improvisation got him out of jail. Overhit a couple of long passes but other than that he can be pleased.
Laurence Maguire 7
Town are three unbeaten since he came into the side. He forced Smith to tip over a header from Mandeville’s corner in the first-half and drew another save from him with a header after the break. Not much got down his side and he showed some quality in possession too. One mistake led to a chance but he deserves to keep his place.
Darren Oldaker 5
Not his day. Gave possession away and got caught on the ball too many times, which is very unlike him. Subbed off with 20 to go.
Tim Akinola 6
He was okay but Town needed more quality from him in possession. There were some heavy touches and things were a bit rushed. One driving run in the second-half got them up the pitch, and a brilliant sliding tackle got a huge cheer, but the hosts needed more from him.
Liam Mandeville 6
His delivery from corners was good but his in-game play lacked a bit of composure with that final pass and his decision-making could have been better. Won the penalty when his cross was handled. Created a good chance for McCallum late on.
Andrew Dallas 7
Handed his first start and I thought he did quite well considering he is still adjusting to his new team-mates. I thought he started brightly with some sharp touches, dragged an early sighter wide and he was a willing runner in behind as he tried to stretch the away defence. Went down injured towards the end of the first-half and didn’t seem the same after that but there were some promising signs. Replaced late on.
Ryan Colclough 7
Probably the one who looked most likely to make something happen. He was always on the front-front trying to dribble past his man or deliver a cross. A shot in each half off target.
Paul McCallum 7
Blasted his penalty down the middle, taking him to three goals for the club. Saw a header from a corner go over and probably should have done better with another late header. I thought he held the ball up well at times and won his fair share of headers.
Jeff King 7
Replaced Sheckleford on 70 and brought some fresh legs to the side. Forced a good low save from Smith from an angled free-kick.
Ollie Banks 6
Came on for Oldaker on 70.
Joe Quigley N/A
Replaced Dallas on 83.