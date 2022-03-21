Injuries have been a common theme for the Spireites but there could finally be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Gavin Gunning was included in the matchday squad against Maidenhead United on Saturday for the first time in two months.

Manny Oyeleke tore his calf a month ago and was ruled out for between four and six weeks so he is thought to be one of the players who could feature again this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Gunning was included in the Chesterfield squad for the first time in two months on Saturday.

And there could be a few others back if Town’s campaign is extended into the play-offs, with returns for top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga and Jack Clarke a possibility.

"Without naming names I would like to think we could have a few more back within the next two to three weeks.” Spireites coach Danny Webb told the DT.

"And then after that, there are other players who I think maybe will be out for the season, and if we do end up being in the play-offs we should have at least a few back for that as well so that will be positive.”

Gunning, who last featured against Chelsea, was an unused substitute at the weekend and his leadership qualities could prove crucial in the last two months of the season.

Webb said: "He is such a big character, he is a leader.

"He is a great option to have, he is a very good player and as the weeks go on, with more training under his belt, he will be back to the Gav we know.”

Chesterfield now have 10 games remaining – six away and four at home.

They go to Altrincham on Tuesday night before making the short trip to Meadow Lane to face promotion rivals Notts County on Saturday in front of the BT Sport cameras

"I think we have put ourselves in a great position,” Webb added.

"There are going to be bumps along the way whether it be performance or results but hopefully not and we have just got to stay as high as we can in the league.”

Asked if they can still catch leaders Stockport County, Webb replied: “I think so but it is going to be tough with the points we are behind them.