Kabongo Tshimanga won and scored a penalty to put the Spireites 1-0 up just before half-time but White said that his defender Edward Harris had told him that Tshimanga had backed into him and then ‘fell’ on him.

White said: “I think, at the moment, I would say it was 50-50 at best that it was a penalty. I need to watch it back. We will go home frustrated, a rubbish penalty to give away, probably not a penalty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But White admitted that Town had a strong shout for a penalty in the second-half on former Dorking man Darren Oldaker.

Dorking Wanderers manager, Marc White.

“I think if you look at the decision the referee did make across 90 it has almost evened itself out,” White said.

The Wanderers boss was proud of his players’ efforts and felt they could have gone on to win it after they equalised just before the hour-mark but said that the Spireites ‘overran’ them in the closing stages and that Paul Cook’s substitutions made the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought after the first 15 minutes we were so good today,” he explained.

“We played really well and gave a good account of ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They (Chesterfield) very much dominated the first 10 or 15 minutes. Then up until half-time I thought we were playing the better football.

“We had a foothold in the game and then we conceded a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We scored a great goal and at 1-1 we are so dominant in the game. We looked the more likely to score.

“I thought Paul’s two changes, fresh legs, changed the game. In the end, I thought they overran us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt like today was a proper Wanderers performance and they never gave in. It was a great performance.

“It was one of those days that got away from us but there are loads of positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really felt we were going to get a result and at 1-1 I thought we were going to win it.”

White also had some nice words to say about the Spireites and for his former player Oldaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad