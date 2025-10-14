Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

The January transfer window is still two-and-a-half-months away from reopening but a priority position for Chesterfield is clear as day.

Towards the end of the summer window I said that I felt the Spireites needed more quality and depth in central midfield. At that time, Tom Naylor had looked like he was going to be a back-up right-sided centre-half. That left just Ryan Stirk, John Fleck, Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Butterfield. Normally, four options for two places would be spot on. But Fleck is 34 and had his injury problems last season so his minutes were always going to have to be managed. Dibley-Dias had also had troubles with injuries and Butterfield was a rookie. And, sadly, but not that surprisingly, Dibley-Dias and Butterfield have been sidelined for the medium to long-term.

My call for the need for another central midfielder, an enforcer, got shot down by some who believed bringing in a speedy centre-back should be top of the list, which was also hard to argue against and has proven to be true. A deal for left-sided defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu has already been completed and he will officially join in January once his contract at Canadian top-flight side Forge FC expires so we will wait to see what he can offer.

But central midfield is still a big priority when it comes to the winter window, in my opinion. I believe a quality addition in that department could be the difference between finishing in the top three and the play-offs. Someone with a physical presence, good energy, will get a foot in, protect the back four and allow Stirk to get on the ball. Someone who could add a bit more steel, particularly in away games, to make them less of a soft touch on their travels.

If Chesterfield played a three-man midfield, I’d be more open to seeing Liam Mandeville play in there more regularly, and I think Ronan Darcy could drop back there as well, but whileever it is just the two ‘pivots’, as the kids say these days, I think a proper fit is required.

With Naylor suspended for this Saturday’s match against Fleetwood Town, that leaves just Fleck and Stirk, so fingers crossed neither of them get injured or are on the end of a bad refereeing decision.