'Priority' - Chesterfield announce training ground plans

Club chiefs have been searching for a new training base in the local area but they are now likely to stay following talks with the council.

If that proves to be the case, much-needed work will take place to improve the pitches and the facilities.

Director Ashley Kirk said sorting this out is a ‘priority.’

Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.

“We were very pleased that the council have been very helpful in helping us secure a long-term lease on the training ground at Hasland,” he said on the club’s latest episode of the We are Sailing Podcast. "We are in the process of finalising a long, long lease on that which means that we can then put investment into the pitches which at the minute struggle for drainage, struggle for the grass quality etc. This is about us developing players and improving the players and have them perform for Chesterfield and potentially become an asset for the club and move on to higher leagues. We need that facility. That is a big piece of the jigsaw. I think that is our priority.”

In other club news, the plan is for season tickets to go on sale in April and it is hoped that people will be able to spread the cost over four instalments.

"We appreciate that it is a difficult time for everyone at the minute” Kirk said. “Hopefully that will help our supporters to continue to fill the ground which is important to the team and the club. The easier we can make it for people to own a season ticket the better. Information will be rolling out in February about how that is going to work.”