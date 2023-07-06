The big-name summer signing came off the bench at half-time at the Proctor Cars Stadium for his first outing in a Chesterfield shirt.

And it did not take long for him to spark the Spireites fans into a chorus of THAT song, scoring with his first touch immediately after the restart before adding a second later on.

With almost 150 career goals, the 32-year-old knows where the back of the net is, it’s just about getting the right service into him.

Will Grigg. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“His movement is so simple but so effective,” coach Danny Webb told the DT after the win against the Gladiators.

“He has not had the career he has had, and scored the goals he has had, through just hoping a ball drops to him more through luck rather than being in the right place at the right time. You are in the right place at the right time because of your intelligent movement and that is what he has got.

“If you watch his goals (from tonight) back, it is just a little movement to the left and then he is on the right, it is nothing overcomplicated. He has made a career out of it and it should help our full-backs look even better because their crosses will hopefully result in some goals this season.”

That subtle piece of movement in the box was no surprise to manager Paul Cook, who watched him do it time and time again in their time at Wigan together.

Webb continued: “The gaffer knows him from working with him before obviously. When he scored he (Cook) said that is what you are going to get with him, just that movement is priceless. In the little games in training we have seen glimpses of Will Grigg who everyone knows so well.”