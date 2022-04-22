The next visitors to the Technique Stadium have only won two out of 38 games all season and have already been relegated.

They are still on zero points after starting the season on minus 12 after failing to fulfill their fixtures last season.

Despite their torrid campaign the Whites did secure a shock win at Boreham Wood last week, their first on the road for two years. They also scored five goals at high-flying Wrexham in a thrilling last-gasp defeat in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dover Athletic manager Andy Hessenthaler.

Dover, who will be travelling the four hours to Derbyshire on the day of the game, held the Spireites to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Chesterfield desperately need a win to keep the chasing play-off challengers at arm’s length.

“We have six games to go and I would love to win a couple more games,” Hessenthaler told Kent Online.

“If we could get to six points, that would be great.

“We shouldn’t go there with any fear - we didn’t (have any fear) at Stockport, Wrexham or Boreham Wood on Friday.

“They (Chesterfield) are not on a fantastic run themselves, the pressure is all on them. They are in the play-off positions at the moment.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They are physically strong as well.

"We just need to make sure we do a lot better than we did on Monday (in the 4-1 defeat to Woking).

Dover’s Koby Arthur (knee), who has five goals this season, is rated as 50-50 for this weekend’s clash.

Ryan Hanson, TJ Bramble and Seth Twumasi have returned to training so they could be in contention.