The Spireites trail the Magpies by 13 points but Paul Cook’s men have four games in hand.

Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Brom in midweek in the third round replay and assistant manager Danny Webb says they have to ‘learn’ from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the DT: “We have got to try and do now is take the negatives and the positives from this and take it into Notts County. There is no point making mistakes if you are not going to learn from them.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb.

“It is a massive game, huge game. There will probably be 10,000 there.

“We have got a lot of games in hand now because of this cup run but there is no point having them if you don’t win them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win over Notts this weekend would be the first step towards chasing them down but the visitors have only lost once all season.

Webb said: “We have got a bit of pressure on us, we have got to try and get some points on the board because the teams above us have got the points but not the games. I always believe that if you have got more than one or two games in hand you are probably better off having the games. Some people think it is better off having the points in the bag but with the amount of games we have got I am glad we have got them.

Advertisement Hide Ad