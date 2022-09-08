Earlier this week the Latics issued a statement saying that Hope was the victim of a ‘vicious assault’ in the club staff car park after the match against the Blues at Boundary Park on Saturday.

Reports in the national media claimed a Spireites player was behind the alleged assault.

Chesterfield responded by saying that they were ‘aware’ of the allegations and that they were assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries.

Oldham Athletic's Hallam Hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday morning Town first-team coach Gary Roberts spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s match against Gateshead but there was understandably not much he could say on the matter because the police are investigating.

When asked if there was anything else he could say about the incident, he told the DT on Thursday: “No, that is an ongoing thing with the club and it is in other hands to our football side.

"We are fully concentrating on Gateshead and our team at the minute.

"We have left all of that to the powers that be.

"We can’t really focus on that at the minute, we have just got to keep our full 100 per cent attention on the football side at the minute and hopefully we can continue that.”

The Latics said in their statement that Hope would be out of action for ‘some weeks.’

“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening,” they said on Monday.

“The assault took place in the staff car park following the game against Chesterfield.

"Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

“The matter has been reported to the police and we have provided CCTV footage in relation to the incident.

“Whilst the investigation is continuing Oldham Athletic will make no further comment on the incident.

"The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”

In response, the Spireites issued their own statement which said: "Following an incident which took place after Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an unnamed Chesterfield player.

"We are assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries.