Potton United stun league leaders Stotfold in comfortable win

Alfie Warman in action against Stotfold. Photo: Potton United.

Stotfold, managed by former Potton player Brett Donnelly, were no match for Potton who included two new players in Tarik Dallas, signed from Arlesey Town, and Isaac Charles who had previously played for Potton last season.

Stotfold started on the front foot but some solid defending by Potton gave them very few opportunities.

Potton started to get control of the match with Alfie Warman trying a 30 yard shot and then Sam Willis saw his shot go wide of the post.

In the 29th minute Potton scored an unusual opening goal. From fully 45 yards Jack Thomas cleared the ball and it caught goalkeeper Liam Gooch off his line and all he could do was to push the ball into his own net.

Then, in the closing minute of the first half, Thomas won the ball on the left and from his centre Warman scored with a close range header to increase Potton’s lead.

Play at the start of the second half was fairly even but in the 55th minute Stotfold conceded a free kick just outside their penalty are and Callum Wilson scored with a direct shot just inside the post to give Potton a three-goal lead.

From then it was a containment from Potton with all their players battling for every ball and not giving Stotfold a chance to get back in the game, the three points secured with minimal fuss.