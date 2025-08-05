Michael Flynn, manager of Cheltenham Town.

Chesterfield’s first away game of the new season takes them to Cheltenham Town this Saturday. Here’s the lowdown on the Spireites’ next opponents.

HOW DID THEY START THE SEASON?

They lost 1-0 at Cambridge United, with the winner coming on 59 minutes through Louis Appere. Reports of the game suggest it was a fair outcome, with Cambridge having had more shots, shots on target and double the number of touches in the opposition box, although possession was very even.

WHAT DID MANAGER MICHAEL FLYNN SAY AFTERWARDS?

Flynn’s comments seem to back up the statistics, with the 44-year-old saying: "We kept going, we kept fighting, but I'm disappointed with both the goal we conceded and our lack of real opportunities."

WHAT ABOUT PRE-SEASON?

Their standout result was beating Championship side Swansea City at home 2-1. Non-league sides Bishop’s Cleeve and Evesham United were seen off 4-1, but they also lost 2-0 at Worcester City and 3-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

WHAT’S THEIR SUMMER RECRUITMENT BEEN LIKE?

Striker Jake Bickerstaff, 23, is their latest addition, having joined on loan from Wrexham for the season after impressing on trial. He was at Altrincham last term but only netted twice in 26 appearances. Also coming in on season loans are two 19-year-olds in Lithuanian centre-back Jokubas Mazionis from Ipswich Town, and Bristol City left-back Taine Anderson.

They are joined by experienced former Bristol Rovers defender James Wilson, 38, who has penned a one-year deal. Someone who is no stranger to Cheltenham is midfielder Ryan Broom, 28, who has signed for the club for a third time after leaving Fleetwood Town. Earlier in the window they made former Notts County defender Robbie Cundy, 28, their first summer signing, while they also swooped for striker Lee Angol, 30, who scored seven goals for Morecambe last season.

ANY OTHER TRANSFER NEWS?

It could potentially be a nervous wait between now and the end of the transfer window with reported interest in defender Arkell Jude-Boyd, 22, and winger Ethon Archer, 22. Cheltenham’s campaign could rest on either keeping the pair or recruiting smartly with the funds they receive.

HOW DID LAST SEASON GO?

They finished 15th, 10 points off the play-offs and 18 clear of relegation. That was their first season back at this level after being relegated from League One, where they had spent three campaigns, the year before. They had the ninth best home record, but were down in 14th for away form, recording just six wins.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

Chesterfield were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home in a game they should have won, while they suffered a last-gasp 1-0 defeat away in a game they should never have lost.

WHAT DO THE BOOKIES THINK ABOUT CHELTENHAM?

The Robins are the third favourites for relegation behind Newport County and Accrington Stanley.

HOW DID THEY LINE-UP AGAINST CAMBRIDGE UNITED?

4-2-3-1: Day; Power (Mazionis 83), Cundy (Wilson 65), Bennett (C), Anderson (Jude-Boyd 65); Young, Kinsella; Thomas, Broom (Bickerstaff 65), Archer; Miller (Angol 65)