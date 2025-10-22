Possible Chesterfield starting line-up for trip to Tranmere Rovers

The Spireites are sixth in the table, two points off third, while their next opponents are 18th, but come into it on the back of an impressive 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.
With a couple of players back from suspension and one possibly available again after injury, manager Paul Cook has got some selection headaches for this weekend.
Let’s take a look at how they could line-up...
1. Zach Hemming - GK
Two important saves in the last two matches have ensured Chesterfield have come away from them with four points. Photo: Leila Coker
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB
He was suspended last weekend but his form this season should see him return. His physical attributes against an aggressive side could be useful. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chey Dunkley - CB
The centre-back has put the Colchester wobble behind him with two dominant performances in the last two league matches. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Kyle McFadzean - CB
Like Dunkley, McFadzean has also put in successive impressive displays, winning one of the man of the match award last time out. Photo: Tina Jenner