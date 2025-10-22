Chesterfield take on Tranmere Rovers this Saturday.placeholder image
Possible Chesterfield starting line-up for trip to Tranmere Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 14:52 BST
Chesterfield are three games unbeaten in all competitions ahead of this Saturday’s game at Tranmere Rovers.

The Spireites are sixth in the table, two points off third, while their next opponents are 18th, but come into it on the back of an impressive 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

With a couple of players back from suspension and one possibly available again after injury, manager Paul Cook has got some selection headaches for this weekend.

Let’s take a look at how they could line-up...

Two important saves in the last two matches have ensured Chesterfield have come away from them with four points.

1. Zach Hemming - GK

He was suspended last weekend but his form this season should see him return. His physical attributes against an aggressive side could be useful.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB

The centre-back has put the Colchester wobble behind him with two dominant performances in the last two league matches.

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

Like Dunkley, McFadzean has also put in successive impressive displays, winning one of the man of the match award last time out.

4. Kyle McFadzean - CB

