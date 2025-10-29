Chesterfield take on Stevenage in the FA Cup on Saturday.placeholder image
Chesterfield take on Stevenage in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Possible Chesterfield line-up for Stevenage FA Cup tie

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:52 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 14:03 GMT
Chesterfield visit high-flying League One side Stevenage in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Spireites will be underdogs at the Lamex Stadium but they have beaten Portsmouth and run West Brom and Watford close in the competition in recent years.

The hosts are fourth in League One, are unbeaten at home and have the best defensive record in the division so it will be a tough test for the visitors.

Let’s take a look at how Paul Cook’s men could line-up...

Although it is a cup game we think that Hemming will keep his place between the sticks and that Ryan Boot will play in the upcoming EFL Trophy game against Liverpool's youths.

1. Zach Hemming - GK

Although it is a cup game we think that Hemming will keep his place between the sticks and that Ryan Boot will play in the upcoming EFL Trophy game against Liverpool's youths. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
This is a difficult one to call because Daley-Campbell has been in good form this season, but there are also two other players in Devan Tanton and Janoi Donacien who could probably do with some minutes and a cup game might be the ideal opportunity to do so.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB

This is a difficult one to call because Daley-Campbell has been in good form this season, but there are also two other players in Devan Tanton and Janoi Donacien who could probably do with some minutes and a cup game might be the ideal opportunity to do so. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Donacien might be better suited to one of the centre-back positions rather than at right-back but Paul Cook may want to persist wih his main two central defenders for this one.

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

Donacien might be better suited to one of the centre-back positions rather than at right-back but Paul Cook may want to persist wih his main two central defenders for this one. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
He has ironed out some of his mistakes from previous weeks and is now looking like the centre-back which Chesterfield thought they were getting.

4. Kyle McFadzean - CB

He has ironed out some of his mistakes from previous weeks and is now looking like the centre-back which Chesterfield thought they were getting. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague OneSpireitesWatfordWest BromPortsmouthPaul Cook
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice