Possible Chesterfield line-up for Stevenage FA Cup tie

The hosts are fourth in League One, are unbeaten at home and have the best defensive record in the division so it will be a tough test for the visitors.
Let’s take a look at how Paul Cook’s men could line-up...
1. Zach Hemming - GK
Although it is a cup game we think that Hemming will keep his place between the sticks and that Ryan Boot will play in the upcoming EFL Trophy game against Liverpool's youths. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB
This is a difficult one to call because Daley-Campbell has been in good form this season, but there are also two other players in Devan Tanton and Janoi Donacien who could probably do with some minutes and a cup game might be the ideal opportunity to do so. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Chey Dunkley - CB
Donacien might be better suited to one of the centre-back positions rather than at right-back but Paul Cook may want to persist wih his main two central defenders for this one. Photo: Chesterfield FC
4. Kyle McFadzean - CB
He has ironed out some of his mistakes from previous weeks and is now looking like the centre-back which Chesterfield thought they were getting. Photo: Chesterfield FC