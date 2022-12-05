Positive update on former Chesterfield midfielder after head injury
Former Chesterfield midfielder Saidou Khan has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s game.
The 27-year-old was stretchered off late on during Swindon Town’s 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town.
Khan, who came to support the Spireites in their FA Cup win at AFC Wimbledon last month, joined the Robins in the summer for a fee after scoring seven goals in 42 appearances for the Blues.
Khan is a regular starter for Swindon, who are currently ninth and two points off the play-offs.
In a statement Swindon said: “We'd like to update you all on Saidou, who was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury at the end of today's game.
“He's doing well and has just been discharged.
“Huge shout out to the paramedics and club staff for their quick actions earlier.”
Khan added: “Thanks for all the messages, means a lot. Can’t wait to be back soon!”