The 27-year-old was stretchered off late on during Swindon Town’s 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town.

Khan, who came to support the Spireites in their FA Cup win at AFC Wimbledon last month, joined the Robins in the summer for a fee after scoring seven goals in 42 appearances for the Blues.

Khan is a regular starter for Swindon, who are currently ninth and two points off the play-offs.

Saidou Khan in action for Chesterfield.

In a statement Swindon said: “We'd like to update you all on Saidou, who was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury at the end of today's game.

“He's doing well and has just been discharged.

“Huge shout out to the paramedics and club staff for their quick actions earlier.”