Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
Not at fault for the goal, calm with his distribution, got away with one when he flapped at a cross, show good hands to hold Rowe's fierce drive in second-half. Other than that, not massively tested. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Sharp on the ball, carried it and played forward. Composed in his defending. Went close with a free-kick. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 6
Steady but could have been stronger for Gillingham's opener as Rowe brushed past him too easily. Made an excellent block from Williams. A tad fortunate that Gbode opted to stay on his feet and not go down when Palmer put a hand on his shoulder after getting the wrong side of him - that would have given referee Martin Woods a big decision to make. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
His first start since the end of January after injury. Understadably, there was some rustiness and he probably could have got tighter to Nevitt for the goal. But there were other good bits from him. Off on 70. Photo: Tina Jenner
