Kyle McFadzean in action against Gillingham.Kyle McFadzean in action against Gillingham.
Kyle McFadzean in action against Gillingham.

'Positive impact' - Chesterfield player ratings from Gillingham draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Will Grigg earned Chesterfield a point against Gillingham as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Not at fault for the goal, calm with his distribution, got away with one when he flapped at a cross, show good hands to hold Rowe's fierce drive in second-half. Other than that, not massively tested.

1. Ryan Boot 6

Not at fault for the goal, calm with his distribution, got away with one when he flapped at a cross, show good hands to hold Rowe's fierce drive in second-half. Other than that, not massively tested. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Sharp on the ball, carried it and played forward. Composed in his defending. Went close with a free-kick.

2. Liam Mandeville 7

Sharp on the ball, carried it and played forward. Composed in his defending. Went close with a free-kick. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Steady but could have been stronger for Gillingham's opener as Rowe brushed past him too easily. Made an excellent block from Williams. A tad fortunate that Gbode opted to stay on his feet and not go down when Palmer put a hand on his shoulder after getting the wrong side of him - that would have given referee Martin Woods a big decision to make.

3. Ash Palmer 6

Steady but could have been stronger for Gillingham's opener as Rowe brushed past him too easily. Made an excellent block from Williams. A tad fortunate that Gbode opted to stay on his feet and not go down when Palmer put a hand on his shoulder after getting the wrong side of him - that would have given referee Martin Woods a big decision to make. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His first start since the end of January after injury. Understadably, there was some rustiness and he probably could have got tighter to Nevitt for the goal. But there were other good bits from him. Off on 70.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6

His first start since the end of January after injury. Understadably, there was some rustiness and he probably could have got tighter to Nevitt for the goal. But there were other good bits from him. Off on 70. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldGillinghamWill Grigg
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice