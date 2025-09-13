Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 6
Little to do in terms of saves. MK Dons had one shot on target and scored from it. He didn't get involved in anything that he didn't need to and he swept up when needed. Will be hoping for a clean sheet sooner rather than later. Photo: Leila Coker
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Had a feisty battle with the equally speedy Mendez-Laing after a bit of argy-bargy early on. The right-back was solid defensively against a strong and experienced performer. Lashed one half-chance into the side-netting in the first-half. Lacked a bit of quality in the final third. Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Chey Dunkley 6
Did the basics well enough with headers and clearances. Had a good old school battle with Paterson. Still think there is more to come from him this season. Photo: Leila Coker
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
Perhaps a tad unfortunate to lose out in the build-up to the opener, a couple of scruffy touches taking the ball past him. Made more clearances (12) than anyone else and was a steady head in the second-half. Had a good chance to equalise at 0-1 but he volleyed over late on. Photo: Leila Coker