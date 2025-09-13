Tom Naylor celebrates with Liam Mandeville. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Tom Naylor celebrates with Liam Mandeville. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Positive impact' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against MK Dons

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2025, 19:34 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 19:41 BST
Tom Naylor’s late header rescued a 1-1 draw for Chesterfield against MK Dons on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Little to do in terms of saves. MK Dons had one shot on target and scored from it. He didn't get involved in anything that he didn't need to and he swept up when needed. Will be hoping for a clean sheet sooner rather than later.

1. Zach Hemming 6

Little to do in terms of saves. MK Dons had one shot on target and scored from it. He didn't get involved in anything that he didn't need to and he swept up when needed. Will be hoping for a clean sheet sooner rather than later.

Had a feisty battle with the equally speedy Mendez-Laing after a bit of argy-bargy early on. The right-back was solid defensively against a strong and experienced performer. Lashed one half-chance into the side-netting in the first-half. Lacked a bit of quality in the final third.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Had a feisty battle with the equally speedy Mendez-Laing after a bit of argy-bargy early on. The right-back was solid defensively against a strong and experienced performer. Lashed one half-chance into the side-netting in the first-half. Lacked a bit of quality in the final third.

Did the basics well enough with headers and clearances. Had a good old school battle with Paterson. Still think there is more to come from him this season.

3. Chey Dunkley 6

Did the basics well enough with headers and clearances. Had a good old school battle with Paterson. Still think there is more to come from him this season.

Perhaps a tad unfortunate to lose out in the build-up to the opener, a couple of scruffy touches taking the ball past him. Made more clearances (12) than anyone else and was a steady head in the second-half. Had a good chance to equalise at 0-1 but he volleyed over late on.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6

Perhaps a tad unfortunate to lose out in the build-up to the opener, a couple of scruffy touches taking the ball past him. Made more clearances (12) than anyone else and was a steady head in the second-half. Had a good chance to equalise at 0-1 but he volleyed over late on.

