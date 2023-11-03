Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two teams go head-to-head in the FA Cup first round on Sunday lunchtime in front of the television cameras. There will be two impressive unbeaten runs on the line, with the Spireites without a loss in 13, while Pompey have not been defeated in the league since March – 26 games ago.

Both sides are top of their divisions so it is clear where their priorities lie, but both clubs have special history with this competition, with Chesterfield famously reaching the semi-finals in 1997, while Pompey won it in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho said: “We’ll take the tie as seriously as we possibly can, so expect a strong side to be put out. We want to be competitive.

John Mousinho, manager of Portsmouth. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Chesterfield are top of the National League and they’ve got a squad littered with ex-League One and Championship players.

“They’ve got a manager with experience of that level as well, so they’re probably below where they should be.

“Paul Cook has done well wherever he’s gone and likes to play an attacking style where his side dominates possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their recent form has been great and they have put sides away comfortably, so we expect a tough test.

“I’ve got really fond memories of the FA Cup and it’s brilliant to be involved in it. It’s a really special competition.”

Pompey have received a triple selection boost ahead of the match, with all three of their loan players – Alex Robertson (Manchester City), Abu Kamara (Norwich City) and Tino Anjorin (Chelsea) – granted permission play in the cup.