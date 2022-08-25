Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian, on-loan from Port Vale, was sent off in the first game of the season for a needless stamp.

His red card resulted in a three-match ban, missing the games against Aldershot Town, Wrexham and Notts County.

With no other senior stopper on the books, Town signed Ross Fitzsimons on a short-term deal, and he has recorded two clean sheets in the last three games.

Lucas Covolan is back from suspension.

Manager Paul Cook now has a selection headache ahead of the visit of Barnet on Friday night.

On Fitzsimons, first-team coach Gary Roberts said: “He has come in and done brilliant.

"He has settled well into the group really quickly, which shows the character of the lad, he is a really good lad.

"He has come in and got two clean sheets and put in a good performance at Notts County as well.

"From not playing to then playing against Aldershot, Wrexham and Notts County, it is testament to the lad, he has done great.

"But we have got Lucas as well, who, as they say, has taken his slap on the wrist.

"He knows he did wrong, he let us down in that game, he knows that in no uncertain terms and he has apologised to the group and the staff.

"He is a top ‘keeper and those two will fight it out now for the number one shirt.

"It is a tough decision for the manager.

"Ross has done really well for us and it is not an easy decision.”

Cook warned Covolan that if there was to be a repeat of the Dorking incident he would not play for Chesterfield again.

Roberts said: "We have had no problems with Lucas, not one problem. He has been no problem from day one.

"He is a really nice man, trains really hard, he was brilliant in pre-season and it was just that little lapse that let us down in that game.

"Hopefully it does not happen again, if it does then it is a serious problem.