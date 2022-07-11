Lucas Covolan believes Chesterfield have got what it takes this season.

Covolan became Chesterfield’s tenth summer signing after joining on loan from Port Vale and insists his new side have got what it takes to go all the way.

“I think that we are going to make it this season and that's why I came here,” he said.

“I want to fight for the position and fight to get the club back into the Football League.

“When I spoke with my agent about coming here, I thought it was the right decision with what the club has to offer and what they want to achieve in the league.

“I want to achieve what Chesterfield wants to achieve. I’m looking forward to meeting all the fans and hopefully they wi ll help us get promoted this season.

“I will give everything to C hesterfield to make the fans happy.”

Covolan lost the 2021 play-off final with Torquay United in a game where he famously scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

And he knows that Spireites will have to be at their very best this season for him to go one step better.

“It is a hard league,” he added. “There's loads of players in the National League who have come from the EFL and it gets more and more competitive each year.

“The harder it is, the more we can achieve. It brings the best out in people when it's tougher and shows what type of player we are.