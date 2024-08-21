​Poor second-half is costly for the Nailers

Boss Lee Attenborough oversaw a frustrating night on Tuesday.

​Belper Town failed to build on their weekend FA Cup success as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Emley on Tuesday night.

The Nailers handed Emley their victory on a plate following an evening of missed chances and errors, which left manager Lee Attenborough and supporters frustrated at the end of the game.

The first 20 minutes were surprisingly easy for the Nailers who completely dominated Emley, and they could, and perhaps should have been at least three goals to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nat Crofts was presented with the first opportunity in the fourth minute as he was sent through on goal with just the ‘keeper in front of him, and he could only shoot straight at Declan Lambton.

An excellent Belper move on seven minutes involving first Mason Warren and then an accurate cross from Paulo Aguas, left Crofts with time to place his shot but he could only curl his effort wide of the post.

Another swift break on the right side presented Crofts with yet another opportunity on 14 minutes, but although the angle was tight, he could only find the side netting.

After three good chances had gone begging Crofts put Belper ahead with a clever hook shot on the edge of the six-yard area and beat Lambton all ends up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this point, the hosts hadn’t had a sniff of a chance and Belper looked capable of getting a sizeable lead, however the game turned dramatically in the 36th minute.

Dan Moore, who has been consistently excellent since he returned as ‘keeper last season made an ill-judged dash out of his goal to try and reach the ball before Luke Parkin. Parkin got there first and struck the ball into the unguarded net from just outside the penalty area.

Emley were now a different team and within five minutes a routine cross from the left was spilled by Moore and Donae Lawrence had the easy task of tapping the ball home.

The second half can only be described as a struggle for Belper. For 30 minutes Emley were hardly ever out of the Belper half, and the Nailers had to do some serious defending to avoid conceding more goals.

And the win was wrapped up on 90 minutes after Parkin latched on to a loose ball in midfield, and spotting Moore off his line hit a 50-yard strike over the Belper keeper’s head and into the goal.