Poor run goes on for struggling Belper Town ladies
Town Academy had been playing two divisions higher than the Nailers last season and represented another tough test in a season full of them following their promotion.
This was the final game of the season for the hosts and Belper were determined to make them work hard, and they had the better of the early stages without finding the crucial goal.
Grimsby had the first chance in the fifth minute when a cross from the left found Beth Wharton but her volley was well saved by Emma Varnam.
Belper's first opportunity came on eight minutes when Alice Faulding charged down a clearance by the goalkeeper and attempted a chip which was cleared off the line.
Two minutes later Anna Macluskey's free kick was headed just over by Freya Wilson.
In the 12th minute a great through ball by Ella Brown picked out Wilson who battled for the ball to go through on goal but Chloe Thorpe made the save.
Some great passing and movement between Faulding, Wilson and Mia Carnelley in the 16th minute provided a shooting opportunity for the latter but it was just wide.
Town responded well with a cross picking out Alicia Davis but her deflected shot was saved by Varnam.
The Mariners took the lead six minutes before the break when Alisha Dejonge was quickest to react to a cross from the left to nip in and score.
Two minutes into the second half Belper nearly levelled the scores when Brown attempted an audacious backheel after a goalmouth scramble but Grimsby cleared.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Harriet Dalton found the corner with a shot from range.
On 65 minutes Kloe Green found herself through on goal but Varnam was out to block for a corner.
Then came three minutes which would seal the points for the home side. Firstly on 71 minutes Wharton found the corner from 25 yards with a great effort, then seconds after the restart Saraiah Swallow finished a one on one to make it four.
Barely a minute after that Swallow produced another nice finish from eight yards and the game was well beyond Belper by this point.
Belper never gave up and on 84 minutes Jess Needham's effort from range went just over the bar then in the 89th minute Carnelley's cross reached Faulding but her shot was saved.
The final goal came in the first minute of stoppage time when Flecknor played in Lily Jacklin and she slotted the ball under Varnam.
Belper, missing several usual starters battled for everything all afternoon and have three games remaining - two at the Raygar Stadium - to end the run of defeats.
