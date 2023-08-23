News you can trust since 1855
Police investigating ugly scenes at Chesterfield-Oldham Athletic match - one arrest made

Police are carrying out enquiries into the ugly scenes at the end of Chesterfield’s match against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:41 BST

A large number of Latics fans ran on the pitch to celebrate James Norwood scoring a 95th minute equaliser for the visitors.

During the pitch invasion, Spireites goalkeeper Harry Tyrer was shoved to the floor and both sets of supporters clashed.

Derbyshire Police say they are investigating the pitch invasion and ‘reports of fighting between a small number of spectators inside the ground and the goalkeeper being pushed, around the same time’.

Oldham Athletic fans invaded the pitch after scoring late on against Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.Oldham Athletic fans invaded the pitch after scoring late on against Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Oldham Athletic fans invaded the pitch after scoring late on against Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.
A 36-year-old man from Oldham was arrested on the day on suspicion of football offences. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police Constable Adam Collins, dedicated football officer for Chesterfield FC, said: “It is disappointing to see reports of fighting between a small number of spectators and a pitch incursion.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries and review CCTV to identify those responsible and will pursue any further action if appropriate.”

Individuals found to have invaded football pitches in the past have been prosecuted and football banning orders have been applied for through the courts.

PC Collins added: “We are continuing to work hard to ensure that supporters of all teams coming to Derbyshire throughout the football season can enjoy the experience of watching their club safely.

“We understand that passions can run high when it comes to supporting your team but there is no excuse to resorting to anti-social behaviour or even violence. Football is a family sport, and we aim to keep it that way.”

Call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference 23000523339 with any information about the incident.